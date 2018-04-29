Coast Guard rescues man, daughter, off Virginia coast

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) - A Coast Guard helicopter crew has hoisted a man and his 10-year-old daughter to safety after their boat ran aground and began taking on water in the Chesapeake Bay near the mouth of the York River in Virginia.

Authorities were alerted by the man's wife about 11 p.m. Saturday that her husband and daughter were overdue in arriving at Merrimac Shores Yacht Basin in Hampton after traveling down the York River from West Point.

Coast Guard officials were able to contact the man about 12:45 a.m. Sunday and learned that his boat had run aground near Poquoson Flats. The boat's battery had died, the bilge pump had malfunctioned, and the boat was taking on water.

After being rescued, the two were taken to a Norfolk hospital for medical evaluation.