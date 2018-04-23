Jailed Egyptian photojournalist wins UN press freedom prize

PARIS (AP) - The United Nations' cultural agency ignored warnings from Egypt and awarded the World Press Freedom prize Monday to an imprisoned Egyptian photographer.

A jury panel for the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization gave the honor to Mahmoud Abu Zeid, known as Shawkan. The photojournalist has been jailed since August 2013, when he was arrested in Cairo in while covering a demonstration at Rabaa Al-Adawiya Square.

Jury President Maria Ressa said the award, which recognizes the promotion of press freedom especially in the face of danger, "pays tribute to his courage, resistance and commitment to freedom of expression."

Egypt's Foreign Ministry strongly warned UNESCO on Sunday against recognizing Shawkan, saying he faced terror-related charges.

Egypt's parliament speaker, Ali Abdel-Al, said Monday "the organization has tried before to take a political approach in some issues that led some countries to walk out." He urged UNESCO to keep its focus on culture and science instead.

The U.N. Working Group on Arbitrary Detentions has called Shawkan's arrest arbitrary and said his continued detention infringes on his human rights.