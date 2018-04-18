Ex-Russian officer's convictions upheld in US forces attack

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - A former Russian military officer who received a life sentence for leading a 2009 Taliban attack on U.S. forces in Afghanistan is not entitled to protections given to prisoners of war, a federal appeals court ruled Wednesday, upholding his convictions.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Irek Hamidullin - who led the attack on behalf of the Taliban and an allied terrorist organization, the Haqqani Network - was not entitled to combatant immunity.

Hamidullin's lawyer had argued he was a solider, not a criminal, and was entitled to protections as a prisoner of war until a military tribunal determined his status.

But a three-judge panel of the appeals court agreed with the Justice Department's argument that Hamidullin was not entitled to lawful-combatant status because by 2009, the war in Afghanistan was no longer classified as an international armed conflict.

In its 2-1 ruling, the court found that although the conflict in Afghanistan started in 2001 as an international armed conflict between the U.S. and its coalition partners and the Taliban-controlled Afghan government, by the time Hamidullin participated, the conflict had long since shifted "to a non-international armed conflict against unlawful Taliban insurgents."

Hamidullin was captured by the Afghan Border Police and American soldiers in the Khost province of Afghanistan after he planned and participated in an attack on an Afghan Border Police post at Camp Leyza. Prosecutors said that when U.S. helicopters responded to the attack, the insurgents tried to fire at them with anti-aircraft weapons, but they malfunctioned. They said U.S. forces killed approximately 20 of Hamidullin's fighters, while the coalition forces sustained no casualties.

Hamidullin was held in U.S. facilities in Afghanistan and later indicted in Virginia on charges including providing and conspiring to provide material support to terrorists and attempting to destroy an aircraft of the U.S. military.

Hamidullin's lawyers argued that a lower court erred when it found he was not entitled to combatant immunity under the Geneva Convention's protections given to prisoners of war.

The U.S. is among nations that distinguish between acts committed by soldiers during war and violent acts outside an international conflict.

During a hearing before the 4th Circuit in December, Hamidullin's lawyer said prosecuting Hamidullin in a civilian court violated the "fundamental concept that soldiers are not criminals."

Hamidullin's lawyers had asked the appeals court to throw out his convictions and transfer him to the custody of the U.S. military to determine his status.

Judge Henry Floyd, writing for the majority, said "there is no provision entitling combatants captured during non-international conflicts to POW status or the resulting combatant immunity."

Hamidullin's attorney, Federal Public Defender Geremy Kamens, declined to comment or to say whether he will ask the full court to reconsider the panel's ruling.

The 4th Circuit first heard arguments in the case in December 2016. It held a second hearing in December 2017 after one of the judges stepped down to serve as Baltimore's city solicitor.