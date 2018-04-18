Man strips naked, dances after traffic accident near Detroit

WESTLAND, Mich. (AP) - Police have arrested a motorist who stripped naked and danced in the street following a multi-vehicle crash west of Detroit.

Police tell WDIV-TV that the man plowed his pickup into other vehicles Tuesday in Westland, exited the truck and took off his clothing.

Witness Ghazi Khalaf told the television station that the man remarked to police that he was "fine" after throwing off his clothing. Khalaf said the man tried to run away, but was caught and handcuffed by officers.

Police were not immediately sure what caused the pickup driver's erratic behavior.

One person was hospitalized from the crash that involved at least five vehicles. No serious injuries were reported.