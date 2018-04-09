Police: Boy robs ice cream driver at gunpoint in Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) - An ice cream truck driver told police in Virginia that a boy pointed a gun at him and robbed him.

The Daily Press reports that the 30-year-old Portsmouth man told police that he was approached by a group of five or six boys while he was in the truck Sunday.

One of the boys asked for ice cream while the others stayed back. The driver says he handed over the ice cream and the boy pointed the weapon at him and demanded money.

The man gave the boy money and the group ran away.

Newport News police spokesman Master Police Officer Brandon Maynard says there were no reported injuries and that the investigation is ongoing.

