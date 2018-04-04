FBI analyst says cellphone records support murder theory

FILE - In this Dec. 6, 2017 file photo, Kyle Navin stands during a scheduled appearance at Superior Court in Bridgeport, Conn. Navin is charged in the August. 2015 murder of his parents for threatening to cut him out of their will. A cellphone record analyst testified during a hearing Wednesday, April 4, 2018, that cellphone information supports the police theory that Navin shot his mother while they were riding in his garbage truck. (Brian A. Pounds/Hearst Connecticut Media via AP, Pool, File)

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (AP) - Cellphone tracking information supports a police theory that a Connecticut man charged with killing his parents after they threatened to cut him out of their will shot his mother while she was riding with him in his garbage truck, according to the FBI.

Kyle Navin, 29, faces murder charges in the deaths on Jeffrey Navin, 56 and Jeanette Navin, 55. The Easton couple disappeared in August 2015 before their bodies were found two months later, buried under debris and riddled with bullets.

State prosecutors were in court in Bridgeport on Tuesday continuing to present evidence in order to dispel suppression motions from the defense.

Kyle Navin had told both Easton and state police that his mother left him in Westport the late morning of Aug. 4 after they had done a garbage pickup route together and she had then been picked up by his father, according to earlier testimony.

State police Det. Chris Allegro testified that Navin was not originally a suspect in their investigation, but his answers during a police interview "didn't make any sense." This prompted detectives' to search Navin's phone records and vehicle.

FBI agent James Wines, who specializes in analyzing cellphone records, testified Tuesday that Kyle Navin's phone was in close to proximity to his parents' phones on the day of their disappearance.

Kyle Navin goes on trial next month. He has pleaded not guilty.

His attorney is seeking to keep Navin's police statements away from the jury, as well as a series of text messages Kyle Navin exchanged with his father on the day of his disappearance.