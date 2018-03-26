Michigan State official who oversaw Nassar faces charges

In this Jan. 31, 2018, file photo, Larry Nassar appears for his sentencing at Eaton County Circuit Court in Charlotte, Mich. William Strampel, a high-ranking Michigan State University official, has been arrested amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against now-imprisoned former sports doctor Nassar.

LANSING, Mich. (AP) - A Michigan State University official who oversaw Larry Nassar is facing criminal charges amid an investigation into the handling of complaints against the former sport doctor, who sexually assaulted patients under the guise of treatment.

William Strampel, who was dean of the College of Oesteopathic Medicine until December, will be arraigned Tuesday after his arrest Monday.

Ingham County Sheriff Scott Wriggelsworth told The Associated Press that Strampel was in custody. He declined to say what charges Strampel is facing because the probe is being led by the Michigan attorney general's office.

A news conference is scheduled for Tuesday.

Strampel told police last year he never followed up after ordering Nassar in 2014 to have a third person present when providing treatment to "anything close to a sensitive area."