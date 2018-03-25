Thousands mourn creator of Venezuelan youth orchestras

Relatives, musicians and friends attend the burial of music educator Jose Antonio Abreu at a cemetery in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Abreu, founder of Venezuela's network of youth orchestras known as 'El Sistema' or The System, died at age 78 on Saturday, March 24. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

Relatives, musicians and friends attend the burial of music educator Jose Antonio Abreu at a cemetery in Caracas, Venezuela, Sunday, March 25, 2018. Abreu, founder of Venezuela's network of youth orchestras known as 'El Sistema' or The System, died at age 78 on Saturday, March 24. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) - Thousands of Venezuelans paid homage Sunday to Jose Antonio Abreu, parading past the coffin of the economist turned visionary musical educator who created a network of youth orchestras that has been replicated around the world.

His coffin was delivered with military honors to the headquarters of the program, where the concert hall was converted into a chapel. Students of varying ages took turns playing pieces by Bach, Beethoven and other composers.

The death of the 78-year-old Abreu was announced Saturday by his family. No cause was given, but he had been known to be battling several illnesses since he retired a few years ago from running the musical education program known as El Sistema.