Exonerated Tennessee man gets $1M after 31 years in prison

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A Tennessee man who spent 31 years in prison before new DNA evidence led to his 1978 rape and burglary convictions being overturned has been awarded $1 million in damages.

The Tennessean reports that the Tennessee Board of Claims voted unanimously Wednesday to award the sum to 61-year-old Lawrence McKinney, who was released in 2009.

McKinney will receive $353,000 to cover legal fees, debts and the cost of a vehicle. The remaining money will fund a monthly annuity guaranteed for 10 years.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett says the sum isn't necessarily satisfactory but is the maximum amount the board was allowed to give.

Gov. Bill Haslam had granted McKinney an executive exoneration in December, clearing the way for him to request compensation.

___

Information from: The Tennessean, http://www.tennessean.com