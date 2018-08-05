Motorcyclist killed in alleged car-racing crash

Diane Mastrull has been at the Inquirer since 1997, covering Atlantic City, suburban development trends, commercial development, and, for the last six years, small business. The creator of the red-hot Scrub Daddy attributes his emergence as the top-selling product on Shark Tank to first being written about by Diane. But even businesses with tiny footprints are of interest, as they all have stories of motivation, adaptation, and trial and error that others can learn from.

A 45-year-old man was killed early Sunday morning after his motorcycle collided head-on with one of two vehicles that had been reportedly racing in Southwest Philadelphia, police said.

At about 1 a.m., a 2003 Mitsubishi was traveling south on the 7600 block of Brewster Avenue, racing a red Subaru, when it crashed into the motorcycle, which was northbound on Brewster, police said.

A medic pronounced the man operating the motorcycle dead at 1:01 a.m. Police did not disclose his identity.

The Subaru fled the scene before police arrived.

No other information was available, including whether charges are pending against the Mitsubishi driver. Alcohol was not involved, police said.