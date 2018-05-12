Motorcyclist in fatal South Philly crash ID'd

Philadelphia police have identified a motorcyclist killed Friday night in a head-on collision about five blocks from his South Philadelphia home as Daniel C. Depiso Jr., 26, of West Oregon Avenue.
Police provided the following account:
Depiso was operating a 2011 Yahama motorcycle at “an extremely high rate of speed” east on Pattison Avenue at 7:08 p.m. when he approached Darien Street at the same time that a 2015 Ford Explorer westbound on Pattison had begun to make a left turn onto Darien. The motorcycle struck the front of the Explorer, driven by an unidentified 17-year-old male.
Depiso was ejected from the motorcycle, striking a street sign before landing on a sidewalk about 60 to 70 feet away. Witnesses and a private ambulance crew performed CPR on Depiso until medics arrived and transported him to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:57 p.m.
No charges have been filed, police said.