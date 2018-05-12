Motorcyclist in fatal South Philly crash ID'd

Forget love; this new matchmaking venture gets tech devices to market

Forget love; this new matchmaking venture gets tech devices to market Apr 26

Diane Mastrull has been at the Inquirer since 1997, covering Atlantic City, suburban development trends, commercial development, and, for the last six years, small business. The creator of the red-hot Scrub Daddy attributes his emergence as the top-selling product on Shark Tank to first being written about by Diane. But even businesses with tiny footprints are of interest, as they all have stories of motivation, adaptation, and trial and error that others can learn from.

Philadelphia police have identified a motorcyclist killed Friday night in a head-on collision about five blocks from his South Philadelphia home as Daniel C. Depiso Jr., 26, of West Oregon Avenue.

Police provided the following account:

Depiso was operating a 2011 Yahama motorcycle at “an extremely high rate of speed” east on Pattison Avenue at 7:08 p.m. when he approached Darien Street at the same time that a 2015 Ford Explorer westbound on Pattison had begun to make a left turn onto Darien. The motorcycle struck the front of the Explorer, driven by an unidentified 17-year-old male.

>> READ MORE: Motorcyclist killed in South Philly crash

Depiso was ejected from the motorcycle, striking a street sign before landing on a sidewalk about 60 to 70 feet away. Witnesses and a private ambulance crew performed CPR on Depiso until medics arrived and transported him to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 7:57 p.m.

No charges have been filed, police said.