Gay rights activist Mel Heifetz wins Philadelphia Award for helping LGBT causes

Mel Heifetz, known for his LGBT philanthropy, last year announced he was donating cash and real estate valued at $16 million to support LGBT causes.

Longtime gay rights activist Mel Heifetz has received the Philadelphia Award, an annual honor recognizing a citizen who helps the community, for his work in promoting equality and helping LGBT causes in Philadelphia.

“Long ago, I made a pledge that I would give back if I ever became successful. I have spent my entire life working with my community — the gay community — to achieve the same equality that everyone else enjoys,” Heifetz said in a statement. “It’s a great honor to receive the Philadelphia Award in recognition of that work, and I’m hopeful that it will inspire others to take up this mission of transforming our communities intro stronger, more representative, and inclusive places to live.”

Heifetz is a well-known supporter of LGBT and liberal political causes on the local and national levels. In 2005, he paid off the mortgage of the William Way LGBT Community Center, and last year he announced a $16 million gift to help LGBT causes.

As part of that deal, Heifetz — a real estate investor — gifted 26 of his Center City residential properties to the Philadelphia Foundation, which said it would in turn sell them and place the proceeds in an endowment. The expected $16 million from the sale plus cash joined Heifetz’s existing $4 million donor-advised fund at the foundation, and investment income earned on the money each year will go toward LGBT groups. (The Inquirer and Daily News are operated by a company owned by the Lenfest Foundation for Journalism, which exists under the auspices of the Philadelphia Foundation.)

Heifetz grew up in South Philadelphia (at Seventh and Wharton Streets, then Eighth Street and Snyder Avenue), the son of two hairdressers. He was working by age 8 or 9, cleaning his parents’ salon and selling door-to-door with his father. He served in the Army, then studied real estate at Temple University.

The previous winner of the Philadelphia Award, which was founded in 1921, was Charles L. Blockson, a prominent African American historian, scholar, and author.

Other winners include Kenny Gamble, former Gov. Ed Rendell, Sister Mary Scullion, the Rev. Leon H. Sullivan, Marian Anderson, and the first winner, conductor Leopold Stokowski.