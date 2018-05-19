Meghan marries Harry and Philly swoons - and snipes a little

Construction in Philadelphia schools may lead to hazardous levels of lead, carbon monoxide, silica for students, teachers

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle react and wave as they leave Windsor Castle in a carriage after their wedding ceremony at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in Windsor, near London, England, Saturday, May 19, 2018.

At 8:05 this morning, when Prince Harry leaned over and kissed Meghan Markle, framed by white roses on the steps of St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, the crowd across the Atlantic — the one in a fancy restaurant in Philadelphia’s Rittenhouse Square — erupted in cheers. The applause faded into the delicate sound of champagne glasses clinking.

“I just love the whole fairy tale,” said Anne Scardino, who came to watch the Royal nuptials with her friend Martha Gay, both of Center City, on a giant television at Lacroix restaurant at the Rittenhouse.

More than 60 people gathered, many women wearing hats with colorful feathers and wide brims, to enjoy the festivities while drinking cups of Pimm’s, a British gin-based spirit, and nibbling on scones, petite desserts and tea sandwiches.

They loved the pomp and circumstance and what some suggested was a salacious scandal of sorts — a British royal marrying Markle, an American divorcee of mixed race.

But did the Pimm’s mess with their perception? For in this ceremony where a U.S. pastor preached love, invoking words of Martin Luther King Jr., some in the Lacroix watch party had a rather unpleasant view of Queen Elizabeth’s, shall we say, characteristically staid expression.

“The queen looked like she was going to murder one or both of them, probably thinking, ‘My God, someone from one of the colonies is marrying my grandson,” said Gay, chuckling. “As Queen Victoria used to say when she was not amused, ‘I’m not amused.'”

Come on, ladies, the queen even bestowed the new couple a new title — the Duke and Duchess of Sussex — considered a major generous gesture, royal experts said on the Today Show’s wedding broadcast, due to be reshown starting at 10 a.m.

The Lacroix crowd got a kick out of Queen Elizabeth’s sour expression as Bishop Michael Curry of the Episcopal Church gave a rousing, tent-revival-like sermon about the “power of love.”

“Oh, they are not used to this,” a woman quipped loudly, referring to the royal family.

Offering a far less cynical view was Anna Black Morin, who came to the watch party with her mother, Barbara Black. She viewed the union as a symbol of healing and unification in a divisive world.

“It gives me hope for the future,” Morin said.

Jessica James, 33, a pediatrician from Center City, won “best dressed” at the party. She wore a pink feathered fascinator hat and white lace gloves from England, purchased on Amazon. She paired it with a tea-length floral dress and sandals to match.

“I knew that I wanted to bring a level of gravitas to the event, even from Philadelphia,” she said.

She won a blue fascinator from Hats at the Belfry.

“I’m not sure when I’ll have a chance to wear it,” James said.