Million-dollar Mega Millions ticket sold in Delco as jackpot passes half-billion mark

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

Tuesday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is now more than $500 million.

No one hit the jackpot in the last Mega Millions drawing, but a $1 million ticket was sold in Delaware County.

The pre-tax jackpot for Tuesday’s night Mega Millions drawing is now an estimated $512 million annuity value, or a $303.4 million cash prize — the fifth-largest top prize in the game’s history.

The Pennsylvania Lottery said a $1 million ticket was sold at the Giant Food Store located at 3400 Concord Road in Aston for Friday’s Mega Millions game. The ticket matched all five white balls drawn (01-14-30-44-62) but not the Mega Ball, 01.

The lottery also reported that a Powerball ticket worth $100,000 due to the Power Play option was sold at the Amoco at 1850 Christopher Columbus Blvd. in Philadelphia, for Saturday’s drawing.

The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn (09-23-56-58-68) and the Powerball of 01. Without $1 Power Play, the ticket would have been worth $50,000.

The jackpot for Wednesday’s Powerball drawing has an estimated annuity value of $147 million, or $89.1 million cash, before taxes.