Measles warning issued in Camden, Burlington counties

Amid sexual-misconduct scandal, a new code of conduct for drum corps May 17

Drum corps chairman resigns amid scrutiny of his hiring of disgraced teacher May 18

The New Jersey Health Department has issued a measles warning in Burlington and Camden Counties after a woman who visited several locations there last week tested positive for the disease.

Officials are asking anyone who was at these locations during the times specified to contact a health provider immediately, as they could have been exposed:

LifeTime Fitness, 3939 Church Rd., Mount Laurel, on June 12 between 6 am and 9:30 pm; June 13, 6 am-4 pm; June 14, 6 am-4:30 pm, and June 15, 6 am-9 am.

Cooper University Family and Community Medical Center, 1865 Harrison Ave., in Camden, on June 14 between 2:45 pm and 6:30 pm

Virtua Express Urgent Care, 401 Young Ave. in Moorestown, on June 16 between 11:30 am and 3:30 pm.

Virtua Marlton Hospital, 90 Brick Rd., Marlton, June 17 between 8:45 am and 4:30 pm

Health officials said anyone exposed could develop symptoms as late as July 11.

Symptoms of measles can include a high fever, cough, runny nose, and watery eyes. A rash appears three to five days after the other symptoms, typically beginning on the face near the hairline and spreading toward the neck and feet.

The individual who has tested positive developed symptoms after an international trip, officials said.

The Philadelphia region has recently experienced a spat of mumps cases. In April, an 8-year-old Montgomery child and an adult relative were both diagnosed with the disease. An outbreak in March impacted more than two dozen individuals in Chester County, Montgomery County and the state of Delaware.