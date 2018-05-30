Mazzoni Center investigating 'deeply disturbing' sexual harassment allegation

American Bible Society to employees: Abstain from sex outside marriage or resign

The Mazzoni Center, on the 1300 block of Bainbridge Street, was also rocked by allegations of sexual misconduct in 2017.

The Mazzoni Center, Philadelphia’s largest LGBT health-care provider, is investigating an allegation of sexual harassment within the organization.

In a statement Wednesday evening, the center said the allegation was made anonymously during the question-and-answer portion of its breakout session at the Philadelphia LGBTQ State of the Union, which was held Tuesday at the Kimmel Center.

“These allegations are deeply disturbing and we take these and others like them very seriously,” Mazzoni CEO Lydia Gonzalez Sciarrino said in the statement. “Be assured we will thoroughly investigate these allegations, and we will take prompt, appropriate action to address them.”

She did not offer more details about the allegation, whom it involved or when the harassment took place.

Last year, Mazzoni was rocked by sexual misconduct allegations involving its medical director, Robert Winn. He resigned. A former board member told Philadelphia Weekly that Winn was involved in sexual relationships with patients.

Mazzoni’s former CEO, Nurit Shein, was forced out last year amid the controversy. Sciarrino was hired as chief executive earlier this year.

The Black and Brown Workers Cooperative, an activist group whose cofounder is a former HIV prevention counselor at Mazzoni, has continued to demand the resignation of any board members who were present when the allegations involving Winn became known. The Workers Cooperative last year also repeatedly called out racism at Mazzoni, where black employees described being singled out for disciplinary action and facing retaliation for filing complaints.

In the center’s statement Wednesday, Sciarrino said that any person who comes forward or cooperates with the investigation will not be reprimanded by Mazzoni. She said she had not known of the allegation before Tuesday.

