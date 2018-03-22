Autopsy: St. Joe's rugby player died from fall in Bermuda, no foul play suspected

Missing St. Joe's student Mark Dombroski had wallet and phone when found, Bermuda police say

Mark Dombroski, the 19-year-old St. Joseph’s University freshman whose body was recovered Monday afternoon in Bermuda, died as a result of a fall, and no wrongdoing is suspected, authorities said at a news conference Thursday afternoon in the Bermudian capital of Hamilton.

“My conclusions from my examination are that Mark died from a fall from a height,” said forensic pathologist Christopher Milroy, who conducted the autopsy. “I found no evidence of foul play in my postmortem examination.”

A toxicology report was not yet available, but the FBI has offered to expedite the process, said Bermuda Police Superintendent Sean Field-Lament.

Dombroski, of Media, was found near the base of a 35-foot cliff at a historic fort in the British island territory. He had traveled there last week for the Ariel Re Bermuda International 7’s Tournament with other members of the St. Joseph’s rugby team and was reported missing Sunday morning. He and his family had planned to return home that day.

He was with teammates Saturday night at the Dog House, a bar on the waterfront in Hamilton, and left shortly after midnight, according to police. At 1:15 a.m., a camera recorded him using his cellphone about 1½ miles from the bar.

Field-Lament clarified Thursday that Dombroski’s family was not with him at the bar Saturday night. His body was discovered, with his wallet in his pocket and his cellphone nearby, around 4 p.m. Monday by a search party consisting of police officers and Dombroski’s brothers, police said.

“Obviously, you can imagine that the finding of a loved one is extremely traumatic,” Field-Lament said. “Especially if you’re a brother.”

On Wednesday, Field-Lament had dismissed social media rumors that Dombroski had been bound and tied up. He said that was not true.

Field-Lament said Dombroski’s death appeared to a “tragic accident,” with no evidence that he was pushed into the dry moat. Police, however, will continue to investigate.

“There may be questions that we may never be able to answer,” he said.