The Austin bomber was labeled 'mentally ill' instead of a 'terrorist.' That's white privilege, critics say

The Austin bomber was labeled 'mentally ill' instead of a 'terrorist.' That's white privilege, critics say Mar 22

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways.

This undated photo from a Facebook posting shows Mark Anthony Conditt, who authorities say terrorized the Austin, Texas, area with a series of bombings this month.

The young white man who authorities say is behind a string of bombings that killed two people and injured four others this month in central Texas has been described by authorities and politicians as “very challenged” and “mentally ill.”

On social media, some people are asking: Why isn’t Mark Anthony Conditt being called a terrorist?

The reason, they say: He’s white.

The Austin Police Chief referred to the serial bomber as a “challenged young man.” Murdering multiple people and being called “challenged” is the height of white privilege. — Kumail Nanjiani (@kumailn) March 22, 2018

Mark Anthony Conditt was a domestic terrorist. Let’s not sugar coat it and say he was a good boy, and he was mentally ill. He knew what he was doing, and he terrorized and killed people in Austin. #DomesticTerrorism #terrorist #AustinBombing #Austin #AustinTX — Lacey Hubeny (@LaceyHubeny) March 22, 2018

How about we stop describing white, 23 year-old TERRORIST/CRIMINAL Mark Conditt as a “very challenged young man” Austin police chief ? Because we all know if he were brown/yellow/black he would be a “very demented murderer.” #AustinBombings — Victor Trussell (@andthevictoris_) March 22, 2018

Interim Austin Police Chief ­Brian Manley described Conditt as “very challenged” but said Conditt had not mentioned terrorism or hate in a video confession. Rep. Michael McCaul (R., Texas) pointed to that as evidence that the bombings were “not terror-related” when he appeared Thursday on Fox News.

“I think it was a disturbed young man,” McCaul said. “A very, probably, mentally ill-type person.”

.@RepMcCaul: "We also know, Bill, he had a target list of future targets." pic.twitter.com/c82g5rog0E — Fox News (@FoxNews) March 22, 2018

A similar debate unfolded last year after authorities described the killing of eight people who were run over by a truck in New York City as “terrorism,” but not the slaying of 58 people who were shot at a concert in Las Vegas.

In New York, the suspect was an Uzbek immigrant and allegedly inspired by the Islamic State. In Las Vegas, the suspect was white and without a clear ideology or motive.

The Huffington Post detailed the difference in the labeling of suspects:

Federal prosecutors have wide latitude to go after individuals who affiliate with designated foreign terrorist organizations, a list mostly filled with radical Islamic groups. Pretty much any behavior in support of a designated foreign terrorist organization ― [including] retweeting tweets or reblogging GIFs on Tumblr ― can count as “material support” and trigger a federal terrorism charge. On the other hand, domestic extremists ― radical militias, neo-Nazis, white supremacists, etc. ― enjoy wide protection under the First Amendment and can face federal terrorism charges only if they engage in particular kinds of activity, e.g., hijacking an airplane, seizing control of an Amtrak train or using a weapon of mass destruction. There are plenty of violent acts ― including mass shootings and running down people with a car ― that aren’t specifically covered under federal anti-terrorism laws.

The debate about race extends to victims, too. News organizations were quick to forget that the Las Vegas massacre was not, in fact, the deadliest mass shooting, or mass killing, in American history. As my colleague Valerie Russ pointed out:

Take the Wounded Knee Massacre, where at least 150 and possibly 300 Native American men, women, and children were killed in South Dakota in December 1890. By the second day after the [Vegas] shootings, news organizations adjusted after two journalists associations reminded the media: Among other incidents, ‘More than 100 black people were killed in the East St. Louis Massacre in 1917.’

In Austin, Conditt died early Wednesday after detonating an explosive device in his vehicle as police approached. Investigators initially believed he was targeting people of color, given that the first three victims — two of whom died — were black or Hispanic. Two white men were then injured when another bomb exploded alongside a road.

Authorities are still searching for a motive.