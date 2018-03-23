How accurate were Philly forecasters' snow predictions? We grade them.

How accurate were Philly forecasters' snow predictions? We grade them. Mar 22

The Austin bomber was labeled 'mentally ill' instead of a 'terrorist.' That's white privilege, critics say

The Austin bomber was labeled 'mentally ill' instead of a 'terrorist.' That's white privilege, critics say Mar 22

March for Our Lives in Philadelphia: Road closures, travel details for gun control rally

March for Our Lives in Philadelphia: Road closures, travel details for gun control rally Mar 23

I write about social justice and explore how race, gender, sexuality, and class shape our lives in uneven ways.

Protests against gun violence also occurred earlier in March when students across the nation, including in Philadelphia (above), walked out in remembrance of the 17 people killed in the Parkland, Fla., high school shooting.

Thousands of people are expected to attend Philadelphia’s “March for Our Lives” on Saturday to protest gun violence.

Similar rallies will be unfolding in cities across the country including Washington, D.C., where the national rally is occurring. The movement is spearheaded by survivors of the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people.

>> READ MORE: The world is listening to Parkland teens. Some Philly kids wonder: Why not us?

Earlier this month, students across the nation walked out of schools to demand that Congress take action to better protect the public from gun violence.

Philadelphia’s March for Our Lives is being organized by three student march leaders, two in high school and one who is a senior at the University of Pennsylvania.

Here’s what you should know about getting to Saturday’s event:

Parade path

The march starts at Fifth and Market Streets at 10 a.m., but participants could start gathering as early as 8 a.m. March organizers encourage people to arrive no later than 9:30 a.m. The march will go through Old City before ending up at Lombard Circle along Columbus Boulevard.

The city expects the event to end there around 2 p.m.

Road closures

Fifth Street between Market and Arch Streets will be closed from 8 to 11 a.m.

Columbus Boulevard from Dock Street to Lombard Circle will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

City officials say additional closures may be needed as the march unfolds.

How to get there

Your best bet is taking the Market-Frankford Line to the Fifth Street station. If you’re coming from the suburbs, take Regional Rail to Jefferson Station. If you’re coming from South Jersey, take PATCO to 8th and Market.

Some SEPTA bus routes will be detoured from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. You can find more specific information here.

Parking restrictions

Temporary no-parking zones will be in effect from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the following streets:

North Sixth Street from Market to Arch Streets (east side)

North Fifth Street from Market to Arch Streets (east side)

Market Street from Fifth to Front Streets (both sides)

Front Street from Market to Dock Streets (both sides)

Dock Street from Front Street to Columbus Boulevard (both sides)

Columbus Boulevard from Dock Street to Lombard Circle (both sides)

Other details

Drones are banned along the march route.

The city also says to not leave any bags unattended and to notify a police officer or call 911 if you see anything suspicious.