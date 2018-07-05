news

Man killed in Frankford when SEPTA bus strikes two vehicles, then plows into a home

A SEPTA bus crashed into a home in Frankford.
by , Staff Writer @RobertMoran215 | bmoran@phillynews.com
One man was killed and two other people were injured when a SEPTA bus crashed into a home in Frankford early Thursday evening.

Police said the accident happened at 6:18 p.m. at Frankford and Morrell Avenues.

The bus, police said, was traveling east on Morrell and turning south on Frankford when it hit a white Lincoln, and then collided with a red Ford Fusion that had been northbound on Frankford. At that point, the bus jumped the curb and headed into a home on the 9800 block of Frankford.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the bus apparently ran a red light and struck two vehicles before hitting house. The impact caused hole in the front 10-feet wide and 4-feet high exposing basement. L&I will assess safety of house.

Three people were on the front lawn when the bus struck, Small said. One of them, a 53-year-old man died at the scene. The other two were taken to a local hospital as as the 49-year-old bus driver.

The house had a wading or kiddie pool in front, Small added.

 

