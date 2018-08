Philadelphia police are investigating the slaying of a man in the city’s Olney/East Oak Lane section.

About 1 p.m., the 30-year-old victim was gunned down on the 6100 block of Crescentville Road between the Olney playground and the Tacony Creek. Shot five times in his upper body, the man was transported by police to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where doctors pronounced him dead at 1:21 p.m.

Police have made no arrests and no weapon has been recovered. The identity of the man was not released.