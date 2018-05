Funeral donations sought for South Philly child hit by SUV May 19

Man ejected, then run over on Schuylkill ramp

Man ejected, then run over on Schuylkill ramp May 20

Diane Mastrull has been at the Inquirer since 1997, covering Atlantic City, suburban development trends, commercial development, and, for the last six years, small business. The creator of the red-hot Scrub Daddy attributes his emergence as the top-selling product on Shark Tank to first being written about by Diane. But even businesses with tiny footprints are of interest, as they all have stories of motivation, adaptation, and trial and error that others can learn from.

Philadelphia Fire Department Medics took the victim to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old man was killed Sunday morning in Philadelphia when he was ejected from a car and then struck by a vehicle that was traveling behind him, police said.

The accident occurred at 7:20 a.m. on the northbound ramp leading from the Schuylkill Expressway to Roosevelt Boulevard.

The victim was taken to Temple University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No further details were available.