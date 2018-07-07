Man charged in sexual assault at City Hall SEPTA station

No batteries required: These entrepreneurs are banking on a market for no-tech fun

Authorities have charged this man, David Smith, with rape and related offenses in connection with an attack on a 17-year-old girl at SEPTA’s City Hall station Tuesday night, July 3.

A suspect who had been in custody since Wednesday has been charged with rape and related offenses in the gunpoint sexual assault of a 17-year-old girl at the City Hall SEPTA station on Tuesday, according to tweets from SEPTA Police Chief Thomas J. Nestel III and a spokesman for District Attorney Larry Krasner.

“Thank you to everyone that helped the Transit Police and @PhillyPolice bring this person to justice,” Nestel tweeted Saturday evening.

According to a tweet by Krasner spokesperson Ben Waxman, David Smith, 23, who was stopped by SEPTA Transit Police at the 69th Street Transportation Center in Upper Darby Wednesday night and found in possession of a loaded gun, has been charged with more than a dozen counts in connection with the sexual attack.

In addition to rape, the charges include sexual assault and multiple firearm violations, Waxman said, adding that the District Attorney’s Office requested high bail and that the man is being held on $1 million bond.

According to police, shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday, a man in his 20s on the southbound platform of the City Hall SEPTA station approached the teenager from behind. Pulling a gun from his waistband, he forced her to perform a sex act before fleeing. The man was captured on surveillance footage.

The girl reported the attack to police.