Total lunar eclipse Friday: Forget about it Philly

The last lunar eclipse was partially visible in Philadelphia on Jan. 31. No such luck this time.

In the next few days, you’re likely to see a number of stories about the full lunar eclipse that will occur Friday.

In the interest of saving you time in figuring out when to view it the Philadelphia area, here’s what you need to know.

It’s not going to be visible here, or anywhere else in North America.

If you want to see all or part of it, you’re going to have to go to Australia, Asia, Africa, Europe or South America.

It will be the second lunar eclipse of the year — the last, on Jan. 31, was visible in North America — and with a totality (the period when it will be totally in the Earth’s shadow) of 103 minutes, it will be longest lunar eclipse of the 21st century.

Of course, you’ll be able to watch the eclipse online if you want. In that case, you should know it will begin at 1:14 p.m. Philadelphia time. The full duration of the eclipse lasts much longer than the period of totality, and will end at 7:28 p.m. Philadelphia time.