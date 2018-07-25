How environmental outreach efforts are targeting Philly Latinos: The most interested in climate change, study shows

Since its creation in 2008, Philadelphia’s Office of Sustainability has framed its work around one idea: Let’s get the house in order. It focused on its internal operations, working on the protocols and policies that now regulate energy consumption; the city’s access to food, air and water; and carbon emissions reduction by 2050.

But some of its programs were missing basic ingredients. They didn’t include the insights of local residents or connect with the sustainability projects that organizations already had been developing at the neighborhood level. And the office wasn’t thinking about ways to reach specific communities, like Latinos, within the city.

It turns out this is not a phenomenon specific to Philadelphia. According to a June study out of Yale University, a large percentage of U.S. Latinos (72 percent of Spanish speakers and 63 percent English speakers) have never been contacted by an environmental organization working to reduce global warming or tackle climate change.

It’s a finding with significant implications when you consider that a 2017 survey also showed that Latinos — particularly those who prefer to speak Spanish — care more and are more aware of the issue than African Americans, Native Americans, Pacific Islanders, Asian Americans, and Caucasians.

Anthony Leiserowitz, the main author of the study and director of Yale’s Program on Climate Change Communication, said he and his colleagues began researching the topic about 10 years ago when they became curious about the ethnic groups that care most about climate change. In a bit of a Catch-22, even though U.S. Latinos care most about climate change, they are far less likely to act politically on global warming — one reason being because they’ve never been engaged by an organization working on the issue, according to the study.

“The common wisdom then, and even today, is that it’s an issue that only ‘upper-middle class, white, latte-sipping liberals’ care about. It turns out that that’s just not true,” Leiserowitz said, adding that other global studies suggest that Latinos of North, Central, and South America also rate global warming as a higher personal threat that any other region around the world. “We still don’t really know why.”

Mark Magaña, the CEO and founding president of a national advocacy organization, said he believes Latinos have a natural inclination toward conservation — a mindset so inherent that Latinos wouldn’t necessarily classify themselves as environmentalists. Still, Green Latinos, an 8,000-member group out of Washington, formed six years ago to harness the habits these communities have always honed, he said.

“Latinos learn their stewardship of the land through their grandmothers and parents,” Magaña said. “They eat all the food on the plate, turn off the light when they leave the room, eat all the parts of the animal, use water wisely because it might not come the next day; things that we do organically, because it’s in the back of the chanclas,” he explained, using a phrase that best translates as “back of your mind” but alludes to the Spanish word for flip flops, a cultural touchstone for Latinos because they’re ubiquitous — to wear, even to discipline with.

Still, Green Latinos had no experience incorporating and supporting local outreach efforts. So it partnered last year with Moms Clean Air Force, a national coalition of parents who lobby for the health of children impacted by climate change. The pairing made sense because Moms Clean Air Force wanted to reach Latinos in a more “culturally competent” way, said national field director Karin Quimby, especially after its own poll showed that women of color, particularly Latina grandmothers and mothers, were even more concerned than white women about climate and pollution.

“The poll confirmed what we knew,” Quimby said. “The environmental movement as a whole hasn’t done good work with communities of color.”

The result is a program called Ecomadres in states like California, Colorado, and Texas to empower English- and Spanish-speaking Latina mothers and grandmothers already conducting grassroots advocacy, education, and lobbying efforts focused on health and clean air. For the past seven months, what they call Cafecitos — like coffee klatches with local mothers — have been held to get their opinions on what projects to lobby for or what resources to garner as it prepares for Ecomadres’ official launch in September.

Still, it’s a rare program in a U.S. environmental movement that looks predominantly white. Dorceta E. Taylor, an environmental and sustainability professor at the University of Michigan, studied in 2014 the diversity of more than 280 environmental institutions around the country. She found that less than 16 percent of the board members or general staff at the three types of institutions studied — mainstream NGOs, foundations, and government agencies — identified as part of an ethnic minority.

In Philadelphia, the only organization tailored to Latinos in the Climate and Urban Systems Partnership, a coalition of more than 90 stakeholders that engage with Philly residents on climate change issues, is Asociación Puertorriqueños en Marcha (also known as APM), which works on projects such as the Sustainable Communities Initiative and Paseo Verde.

Victoria Cubillos-Cañón, the neighborhood advisory committee coordinator for APM, explained that the best outreach methods prioritize a relationship with residents and their needs.

“We have learned to create conversations around the main problem and the layers that relate to their problems,” Cubillos-Cañón said. For instance, APM might interest a homeowner about installing water retention systems like rain barrels by framing it around how to lower water bills.

Cubillos-Cañón shares that message with pastors before Mass, with a list of about 50 block captains, on fliers she places on the stoops and window frames of homeowners.

>>READ MORE: Philly sets heat record … but June has been hotter

The city’s Office of Sustainability recognized its outreach efforts needed work, especially after a series of town halls and surveys to update its sustainability plan for 2016 showed people wanted to be included in the process. In fact, director Christine Knapp says the office had never had a community outreach strategist until May of this year.

“We haven’t engaged Latinos, and we haven’t engaged with any community sufficiently well on these issues,” Knapp said.

Ciara Williams, the outreach strategist, will be working full-time on a number of sustainability programs, including the city’s first real effort to engage with residents of a particular neighborhood: The Heat Vulnerability Index, a pilot project to launch Wednesday with the intent to reduce temperatures in neighborhoods where a large supply of black-roofed rowhouses, strip shopping centers, and traffic often make them, on average, 20 degrees hotter than other places. Hunting Park in North Philadelphia, for example, is one of the hottest spots, and is largely populated by African American and Latino communities.

To engage those residents, the city partnered with two neighborhood organizations with connections to the west side of Hunting Park (the Lenfest Center) and the east side — Esperanza, a decades-old nonprofit that offers everything from immigration legal services to the nationally ranked Esperanza Academy Charter School.

Esperanza already has a network of volunteers for its outreach efforts, so for the index, those volunteers will continue to knock on doors twice a week, send mailers, and conduct phone interviews with Hunting Park residents. They might ask whether they need more trees, know how white roofs can cool structures, or understand how heat affects health.

Celita Campos, a Hunting Park resident for the last 20 years, was contacted by Esperanza two years ago, the first time she had ever heard from an organization working on social and environmental issues. It was a meeting that helped her realize how environmental factors in the neighborhood were contributing to her children’s health. Three of her four children suffer from asthma, she said in Spanish.

She eventually became a volunteer working on beautification projects, and plans to join Esperanza in its efforts on the heat index.

“This is for the sake of my children,” said Campos, 44, “and [the community] needs their [the city’s] support to watch our families thrive in a positive way.”