KKK literature with candy hearts thrown onto Hatboro lawns, police confirm

Residents of Hatboro found these racist flyers from the Ku Klux Klan on their lawns Saturday, accompanied by a bag of candy hearts.

Hatboro residents woke on Saturday morning to find racist pamphlets with the admonitions “wake up WHITE AMERICA” and “stand up for your rights as a White American” strewn on lawns, police confirmed on Saturday.

The racist pamphlets referenced the Loyal White Knights, a North Carolina group that considers itself an active chapter in the KKK.

The anonymous distributor attached plastic bags of candy hearts to the literature.

Hatboro Police Chief James Gardner said the police are investigating the incident that was contained to streets on the north end of town. Several residents called to report the pamphlets, which he described as “distasteful at a minimum.” He said that he knew of no racial tensions in Hatboro that could have triggered the incident.

“Some things are protected speech but we have concerns with someone going around in the middle of the night and putting things on peoples’ lawns,” Gardner said. “We’re taking this seriously.”

The pamphlets are the latest incident of racist, white supremacist or anti-Semitic literature distributed anonymously in Montgomery County towns or boroughs. Other towns with reported incidents over the last year or so are Red Hill, Pennsburg, and East Greenville and Upper Dublin.

A Hatboro resident who had a pamphlet thrown on her property said that she was shocked because “this had never happened before.”