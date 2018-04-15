Downingtown pastor resigns after 'inappropriate' expenses, relationships

David Gambacorta is a writer-at-large who focuses on longform storytelling. He started working for the Inquirer and Daily News in 2005.

Seven years ago, Msgr. Joseph McLoone was dispatched to Downingtown with a tall task: to try and stabilize St. Joseph Parish, a Catholic community left shell-shocked after its pastor was charged by a grand jury with protecting priests who preyed on children across the region.

In time, McLoone, a Philadelphia native, proved to be a popular figure at the church, which with about 4,700 families is among the largest in the Archdiocese of Philadelphia.

But this weekend, St. Joseph parishioners learned that his tenure had come to a shocking end. The archdiocese announced that McLoone had resigned — less than two months after he went on an indefinite leave of absence — amid an investigation into financial improprieties and inappropriate “relationships with adults” that violated archdiocesan standards.

Ken Gavin, the archdiocese’s spokesman, said that in 2011, McLoone allegedly set up an off-the-books bank account in the parish’s name that only he could access. More than $110,000 worth of donations and “other revenue generated by the parish” was funneled into the account, although the archdiocese doesn’t believe the money came from Sunday collections, or school and tuition fees.

Some of the transactions from the secret account appeared to be linked to normal parish expenses, Gavin said. Others clearly weren’t.

McLoone told archdiocesan officials that he spent approximately $1,500 on “personal expenses of an inappropriate nature,” Gavin said. “Those expenses were related to relationships with adults that represent a violation of The Standards of Ministerial Behavior and Boundaries established by the archdiocese.”

His statement did not elaborate on the nature of the relationships, except to say none involved members of the parish or children. The archdiocese standards, intact for at least 15 years, outline conduct expectations of priests, deacons, administrators, staff and even volunteers — on matters ranging from harassment and sexual misconduct to contact with children, gambling and the use of email and other technology.

In February, the archdiocese froze the account that McLoone secretly maintained. At least $50,000 worth of expenses and ATM withdrawals still need to be explained, Gavin said, and the archdiocese will seek restitution for any transactions that were inappropriate.

He said the ongoing review could also include referring the matter to law enforcement.

McLoone could not be reached for comment Sunday. In an emailed statement, his brother, Pat McLoone, a managing editor at the Inquirer and Daily News said: “My family and I love our brother and just hope he is given a chance to defend himself. Other than that, we have no comment.”

With more than 250 parishes spread across the five-county region, the Philadelphia archdiocese has endured its share of investigations and clouds. McLoone’s departure is likely to be magnified because of the history of the parish, one of its largest and more affluent.

The archdiocese transferred McLoone from St. Katharine Drexel Parish in Chester, Delaware County, in 2011 to replace Msgr. William Lynn, who became the first church administrator nationwide to be charged with ignoring or covering up pedophile priests. Lynn, who before coming to St. Joseph’s had spent a dozen years as the archdiocese’s secretary for clergy, was convicted in 2012 on conspiracy and child endangerment charges. His conviction was overturned in 2015, but he is expected to face a retrial.

Prior to arriving at St. Joseph in 2011, McLoone spoke about the turmoil its parishioners were experiencing over Lynn’s arrest. “I do think it’s a very hard time for them because their pastor, it’s a person they know and loved,” he said. “I’m sure they will have conflicting emotions.”

Msgr. Thomas Dunleavy, who replaced McLoone this year on an interim basis, shared the archdiocese’s statement on his departure at Masses this weekend. But someone apparently beat the archdiocese to the punch; an anonymously written flier speculating on the reasons behind his absence was inserted into some copies of the parish bulletin, and later shared online.

(The parish bulletin does note that this is “Commitment Weekend,” which seeks to raise money for a fundraising campaign that has already collected $1.2 million.)

McLoone’s absence was a topic of discussion several weeks ago on the online forum Catholics4Change.com, where one user complained that parishioners were being kept in the dark by the archdiocese. His photo and biographical information has since been removed from the parish’s website.

On St. Joseph’s Facebook page, one visitor had praised him in 2015 as a “great guy.” Another, from 2013, said: “Wonderful parish, love all the priest especially Msgr. McLoone. He is the best!”

