Chef Jose Garces faces a crucial court date

When the lawyer for Philadelphia celebrity chef Jose Garces revealed the maneuver, it left his embittered business partners angry and dumbfounded.

“This,” their attorney, Jason Spiro, said, “would rank as one of the most disgusting sham performances I’ve witnessed as a lawyer. It’s about as low as you can get.”

The dispute that so upset Spiro unfolded last month at Garces’ company board meeting in the offices of a Center City law firm. Garces’ lawyer had unveiled a proposal to get around the partners’ vehement opposition to the chef”s plan to declare bankruptcy and sell out to a Louisiana food chain — a plan that could cost his original partners millions.

In a boardroom gambit that Garces’ side said was perfectly legal, the chef divided his ownership stake into three corporate pieces — and thus was able to outvote his two partners, 3-2, to approve filing for bankruptcy.

In a hearing Monday, a federal judge will begin determining the legality of Garces’ move — and the future of the struggling restaurant empire created by the ambitious Philadelphia chef and entrepreneur.

Attorneys for Garces and his opponents have filed a blizzard of legal motions, including a transcript of that contentious April 26 vote at the law office. That transcript and other documents provided an unusually unvarnished look as the breakup of Garces and the investors who had bet on his culinary genius a dozen years before when the chef first opened Amada, the Old City restaurant that secured his reputation.

Garces’ bankruptcy plan would cost him his company but free Garces, 45, of massive debts and release him from multi-million liens on his Center City home and Bucks County farm. But it also would leave those early partners — food purveyor Jim Sorkin and New Jersey insurance magnate Tom Spinner and his wife, Maria — out in the cold, cut off from future profits. In Sorkin’s case, he would be stuck with a $3 million tab for goods his family firm trucked to Garces’ restaurants.

Sorkin, 47, and the Spinners, in their 60s, put up $100,000 each to open Amada. They also were financial angels for Tinto and Village Whiskey, two Garces restaurants near 20th and Sansom Streets that are said to remain highly profitable. Spinner was a natural to link up with Garces; he is the scion of a family that has been in the Philadelphia food trade for a century. The Spinners grew close with Garces after he mentored one of their sons as a chef.

Garces has started as many as 30 restaurants since opening Amada. But he quietly put his remaining 15 or so restaurants on the block last summer, climaxing a skid that began in 2014 with the closure of the high-end Revel casino in Atlantic City, where Garces had opened no less than four restaurants. His fiscal woes deepened after he tried to recoup by opening a new Amada in New York City, Garces closed the restaurant this spring after losing hundreds of thousands of dollars.

A suitor from Louisiana

As part of his bankruptcy plan, Garces has lined up a suitor for his enterprises, Ballard Brands, a firm near New Orleans that operates about 150 restaurants under a variety of names. One of its prized items is a pancake as big as a pizza — cuisine seemingly a bit downscale from the Garces approach.

On Friday, Garces disclosed new details about the Ballard offer. The firm has agreed to pay $2 million in cash to acquire Garces’ restaurants; to cover another $2.8 million in prepaid gift cards and catering deposits; and to pay another $1.3 million in other bills, including money for employees given “retention” deals.

Trouble is, as Garces has also revealed, his businesses owe about $7 million to M&T Bank, in Buffalo, N.Y., and another $7 million to other creditors. The biggest of those by far is Sorkin’s food-distribution business, owed $3.2 million.

Experts agree that under bankruptcy rules, the $2 million in cash would overwhelmingly go to the bank, a secured creditor. The unsecured creditors, notably Sorkin’s business, would get little or nothing.

Judge Jerrold N. Poslusny Jr., sitting in federal bankruptcy court in Camden, has scheduled hearings on the case for Monday morning. He is expected to rule relatively quickly.

Should Garces prevail, his restaurant chain would be put up for auction in a sale in which, in effect, the Ballard Brand offer would become the floor for all bids. His lawyers say the prospect of buying his operation has stirred considerable interest and that an auction could draw many bidders. They are pushing for an auction as early as June 14.

Besides Amada, Village Whiskey, and Tinto, most of Garces’ stable of restaurants are included in the filings, including Buena Onda in Fairmount, Distrito in University City, Volver in the Kimmel Center in Center City, the Olde Bar in Old City, and Ortzi in New York City. (Garces Trading Company on Locust Street and another Distrito in Moorestown, N.J., are being kept out of the bankruptcy.)

Sorkin and the Spinners contend that Amada, Tinto, and Village Whiskey may not be part of any bankruptcy proceeding. In a recent lawsuit against Garces filed in the Pennsylvania courts, they say that Garces improperly siphoned off money from those three places in a vain bid to bail out his other losing locations. Garces contends that the investors knew all along that the early restaurants were integrated into “a larger enterprise.”

Anger in the boardroom

In a filing last week, Sorkin’s lawyer, William Harvey, complained bitterly about the board stratagem that Garces used to get into bankruptcy court. Harvey did not mince words. He called it “shocking, fraudulent, unethical, and absolutely unenforceable under Pennsylvania law.”

Going into the April 26 meeting it seemed that there was a 2-1 majority against filing for bankruptcy. Opposed were Sorkin and the Spinners, voting a single vote as Spinner Family Holding.

But then Garces’ lawyer, Warren J. Martin Jr., stunned the others with the news: on the very day of the meeting, Garces had transferred slivers of his holdings to two other businesses — GR300 LLC and Garces Catering 300 LLC — that he owned 100 percent. Thus, when the vote came, a proxy for Garces cast three votes on his behalf for a corporate bankruptcy. The measure had passed 3-2, Martin announced. (Garces himself did not attend the meeting.)

“That’s hilarious,” Harvey responded immediately. “That’s not going to fly. In fact, that’s fraud. That’s actionable fraud.”

In filings since, the investors say the move blatantly violated the operating agreements they and Garces signed years ago. They point to language that bans the addition of new owners or a bankruptcy filing without a majority approval.

At the meeting, Martin was imperturbable, pointing to language in the agreement that he said trumped the other restrictions and permitted the action, as long as Garces had transferred a part of his stake to himself, and not an outsider.

Garces’ opponents were having none of it. “I don’t agree at all,” Harvey said. “In fact, what you’re forcing us to do now is go to court.”

The dispute resumes Monday at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 4C in federal bankruptcy court in Camden.