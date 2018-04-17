What we know about Southwest flight victim Jennifer Riordan

The woman who died after a Southwest Airlines plane was forced to make an emergency landing at Philadelphia International Airport when its engine exploded Tuesday has been identified as Jennifer Riordan, a mother and bank vice president of community relations from New Mexico.
Here’s what we know about Riordan:
- She is a mother to two children and has been married to her husband, Michael, for more than 20 years, according to Mission: Graduate, an initiative of the United Way of Central New Mexico. Riordan was involved in a council that recommended strategies for the initiative, which sought to give children equal opportunities to succeed in school.
- Riordan was employed as vice president of community relations at a Wells Fargo in Albuquerque, N.M. The company confirmed her death and is expected to release a statement Tuesday evening. “I manage Wells Fargo employee volunteer service to non-profits in New Mexico by nearly 1,700 employees in addition to representing the company on various boards in the community,” Riordan wrote on LinkedIn.
- Riordan’s Twitter account shows she tweeted on Monday about her stay at a hotel in New York (the Southwest flight originated from LaGuardia). She described herself in her bio as: “@wellsfargo proud Team Member. Wife, mom of two, baseball fan, wine and coffee lover, passionate about my community.”
Great business stay (@ DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Metropolitan – New York City) #Yelp #Yelfie https://t.co/7KVHapM7fG pic.twitter.com/r1Yg2EjXw7
— Jennifer L. Riordan (@jrior89) April 17, 2018
- Riordan graduated from the University of New Mexico in 1999 with a bachelor’s degree in communications and public relations.
- An email sent to parents at Annunciation Catholic School, where Riordan’s two children attend, confirmed Riordan had died in an airline incident, according to the Albuquerque Journal.
- Passenger accounts on social media said a woman was injured by debris that pierced the aircraft’s body after the engine exploded. Others told The Inquirer and Daily News that a woman went into cardiac arrest. Officials have not yet provided specifics, but the National Transportation Safety Board may release more information Tuesday night.
>>READ MORE: In their words: Passengers describe ‘freak accident’
Condolences for Riordan poured out on Twitter from people who knew her in New Mexico.
I can't believe this… So sad to hear of this news. Jennifer was an extraordinary woman who helped me immensely in my college career through the Wells Fargo Presidential Scholar Program. My condolences to her family and friends. https://t.co/SiEIB6boRs
— Bambino (@Alex_796) April 17, 2018
Our newsroom is silent right now as we learn about the passing of Jennifer Riordan. Many of us knew her and her family well. Our story soon.
— ABQBizChris (@ABQBizChris) April 17, 2018
Comment policy:
Philly.com comments are intended to be civil, friendly conversations. Please treat other participants with respect and in a way that you would want to be treated. You are responsible for what you say. And please, stay on topic. If you see an objectionable post, please report it to us using the "Report Abuse" option.
Please note that comments are monitored by Philly.com staff. We reserve the right at all times to remove any information or materials that are unlawful, threatening, abusive, libelous, defamatory, obscene, vulgar, pornographic, profane, indecent or otherwise objectionable. Personal attacks, especially on other participants, are not permitted. We reserve the right to permanently block any user who violates these terms and conditions.
Additionally comments that are long, have multiple paragraph breaks, include code, or include hyperlinks may not be posted.