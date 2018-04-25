John Reeder saw those policies in action. As an elder at the Bradley Beach Kingdom Hall at the Jersey Shore, Reeder said he participated in conversations with other elders in the early 2000s when they received word that a twenty-something man had fondled the breasts of a friend's 12-year-old daughter.

"We said, 'You have to make it right with the father,' " Reeder, 59, recalled during a recent interview. "We were following [the legal department's] directions. I don't think we ever spoke to the father."

There was a complication: Clergy are among those in New Jersey who are required by law to report suspected child abuse. Reeder said the legal department offered advice on how to alert authorities discreetly.

"They told us to have someone go to another town and make an anonymous phone call to the police department from a pay phone," he explained. "They considered that valid reporting. I said: 'This is ridiculous! Do we have to wear a trench coat, too?' "

Reeder's final breaking point came in 2004, when other elders worked to have his 20-year-old daughter "disfellowshipped" — excommunicated, essentially — for having premarital sex. Reeder was forced to cut off all contact with her. "She ended up in therapy for five years," he said.

Barbara Anderson, meanwhile, decided to go public with her knowledge about the Witnesses' untold abuse stories, and appeared on an episode of the NBC show Dateline in 2002. She and her husband were condemned by the Witnesses' leaders and disfellowshipped.

"I'd had enough," she said. "I thought: 'What kind of people are you? How can you be God's organization?' "

The Damage Done

An iPad flickered to life, and Sarah Brooks appeared in a FaceTime window.

It was a rainy February evening, and the 30-year-old was sitting in her driveway in York, trying to explain to me all the ways she'd been violated when she was younger.

The trouble started in 2002, when she was 14. Two adult Witnesses who were close to her — Joshua Caldwell, a family friend, and Jennifer McVey, her then-sister-in-law — started secretly providing Brooks with wine coolers and Yuengling. A year later, the duo allegedly graduated to something more sinister.

Brooks worked with Caldwell, clearing out abandoned houses before they could be winterized; McVey tagged along as a chaperone of sorts. "It was during working hours, in abandoned, nasty homes, that he would abuse me," Brooks said matter-of-factly.

For two years, Brooks said, Caldwell and McVey, who were then in their 20s, allegedly took turns sexually assaulting her. "I did not understand what was going on at the time," she said.

Eventually, she worked up the nerve to tell her father. "He called the elders from our congregation, who were relatives of my abuser. They came over and questioned me," she said. "I was told to go to my room." Things got worse from there. Brooks said the elders singled her out at the local kingdom hall, announcing to a congregation that she had been "reproved."

"What this means is that I'd done something severely wrong, but that I'm repentful," she explained. "It also means that I'm bad association. So people avoided me."

Brooks became a walking ghost, ignored by her closest friends. "I had no more social life anymore," she said. "I didn't have anybody." She tried to ward off the isolation by working three jobs, but found it was impossible to outrun the pain. Her anxiety blossomed into an eating disorder.

Brooks said she informed a local police officer about her abuse after she turned 18, but was told nothing could be done. She reached out to York County authorities again eight years later, and found better luck: Caldwell and McVey were arrested in 2013, and both pleaded guilty to corruption of a minor.

"It was the best feeling in the world," Brooks said, as tears began to run down her face. "It made two years of hell completely worth it."

She is still haunted by the experience. Red Ford pickup trucks remind her of the one that served as a setting for some of the assaults. Even small gestures, like parting her hands in an outward direction, can trigger a sickening flashback. "It reminds me of what he used to do to my legs," she sobbed.

Her parents were appalled by her decision to go public, and distanced themselves from her. Brooks has found solace in other former Witnesses, like Martin and Jennifer Haugh, and drawn strength from learning the stories of other local women who overcome horrific abuse, like Stephanie Fessler.