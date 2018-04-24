Jehovah's Witnesses and sex abuse cover-ups: Do you have a story?

David Gambacorta is a writer-at-large who focuses on longform storytelling. He started working for the Inquirer and Daily News in 2005.

It was the fear that usually held them back.

I recently interviewed 14 former Jehovah’s Witnesses —ranging in age from 19 to 77, from the Jersey Shore to San Diego — about their experiences with the often-misunderstood millenarian religion.

Some were subjected to sexual abuse as minors. Others described lives that were shaped by manipulation and unreasonable restrictions — no relationships outside the religion, no chance to pursue college or normal careers. Some remained with the organization for decades, and ascended to influential leadership positions.

They all shared one thing in common: when they finally worked up the courage to ask for help or question the wisdom of certain rules, they were ostracized by their family, friends and fellow congregants. That was a nightmare many had feared since childhood; Witnesses are taught that they belong to the only religious organization that will be saved at the end of the world. The thought of being left outside of that circle was chilling.

Or as Jennifer Haugh, an ex-Witness from Harrisburg, put it: “I feel like I lived a huge number of years wrapped in plastic. You’re not allowed to feel anything.”

The former Witnesses I spoke to just wanted to be heard. Maybe you do, too.

If you’re a current or former Jehovah’s Witness and want to share your personal story or pass along a tip, I want to hear it. You can reach me at dgambacorta@philly.com, or fill in this form below. Your story won’t be used in an article without your permission, and will not be shared with any other parties.