City tells ICE protesters they need to leave City Hall encampment by 2 p.m. Saturday

The Occupy ICE protesters as seen outside Philadelphia City Hall on Wednesday, July 18, 2018. The group is protesting the Berks County detention center and Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

One day after Mayor Kenney announced that Philadelphia will end a data-sharing agreement with the federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, his administration has given anti-ICE protesters who have been camped outside City Hall for the past three weeks until 2 p.m. Saturday to leave, citing an upcoming construction project.

“The notice to decamp is due to the construction project, which expands to that area starting Monday,” city spokesperson Mike Dunn said in a Saturday morning email. “Crews need time over the weekend to prepare that location for the work. The group has been aware of this deadline for two weeks. In fact, the original deadline was last weekend, and we agreed to extend and work around them.”

Asked what would happen if the protesters don’t leave by Saturday afternoon’s deadline, Dunn said: “Not going to get into hypotheticals. The group understands the deadline and our needs, and we’re confident they will cooperate.”

Mayor Kenney on Friday said that he won’t renew the controversial city contract that allows ICE agents to access the key law-enforcement database, known as PARS, and use that information against undocumented but otherwise law-abiding immigrants in Philadelphia. “I cannot in good conscience allow the agreement to continue,” the mayor said.

PARS is an acronym for a real-time computer database of arrests, operated by the city and shared via contract with ICE, the federal agency responsible for finding and deporting people in the country without documentation. The contract expires Aug. 31.

Kenney said he had grown concerned that ICE was using the database “in inappropriate ways,” including to conduct investigations of undocumented immigrants who had not broken any other laws. That sows fear and distrust in immigrant communities, he said, with the effect of discouraging crime victims and witnesses from coming forward.

Earlier this month, starting July 2, as many as 175 demonstrators massed outside the Center City office of ICE, calling for the agency to be abolished, the family detention center in Berks County to be closed, and the PARS agreement to end. Police arrested 36 people during the demonstrations at Eighth and Cherry Streets.

Some protesters had set up an encampment outside the ICE office. Then, on the afternoon of July 5, Philadelphia police abruptly raided and destroyed the “Occupy ICE” encampment.

A day later, the protesters set up a new camp on the east side of City Hall.

Kenney has been outspoken in support of immigrants, including filing a federal “sanctuary city” lawsuit against the Trump administration over the right to limit police cooperation with ICE. Last month, a federal judge ruled for Philadelphia, saying the city’s position was based on policies that were reasonable, rational, and equitable.

Dunn on Saturday said the construction project is part of a planned reconstruction project around City Hall that began in 2015. “It includes replacement of concrete on the northeast corner, replacement of a water service line, new ramps for the north portal and new landscaping,” he said by email.