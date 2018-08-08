Immigration judges file grievance over Justice Dept.'s removal of Philly jurist who delayed man's deportation

Philadelphia police shut down new Occupy ICE camp near City Hall, four demonstrators taken away as protests erupt

The national association that represents 350 immigration judges has filed a formal grievance over the Justice Department’s removal and replacement of a Philadelphia jurist who had delayed the deportation of a Guatemalan man.

The removal of Judge Steven Morley subverted the judicial process, undermined his independence, and impugned his competence and integrity in order to obtain a particular outcome in the case, the labor complaint states.

“This is a direct interference with a judge’s decisional independence,” said Ashley Tabaddor, president of the National Association of Immigration Judges union, and a sitting immigration judge in Los Angeles.

She revealed that the Justice Department had also removed at least two dozen other cases from Morley at about the same time.

Tabaddor described the DOJ’s mid-case assignment of a sitting judge as unprecedented, calling it part of “a step by step encroachment” into the authority of judges by the federal law-enforcement agency.

She said Morley, who did not respond to an earlier request for comment, was “enraged” and “disturbed” by his removal but still coming to court and on the job.

Last week, news broke that the Justice Department replaced Morley after he had asked for more legal information in a deportation case, inserting a new jurist who quickly ordered the defendant removed from the United States.

Fifteen retired judges signed a letter of protest, calling Morley’s ouster from the case the latest attack on judicial independence by a Justice Department led by Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

Morley was presiding over the case of Reynaldo Castro-Tum, who came here four years ago from Guatemala as an unaccompanied 17-year-old.

He had been released into the care of a relative in rural Washington, Pa., and had failed to show up at several court hearings. The judge suspended the case, effectively putting it on a shelf through a procedure known as “administrative closure,” saying the notice sent to Castro-Tum may have gone to the wrong address.

As head of the Justice Department, which oversees immigration court, Sessions has restricted the use of administrative closure, previously a common practice.

Morley asked for briefs to be filed on whether the defendant had been properly notified of the hearing. Instead, the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review sent Assistant Chief Immigration Judge Deepali Nadkarni to Philadelphia Immigration Court to conduct a single hearing.

She ordered the defendant removed without further inquiry.

READ MORE: In Philly immigration court, a judge is replaced after delaying man’s deportation

The grievance was filed in keeping with the collective-bargaining agreement between the judges association and the Justice Department’s Executive Office for Immigration Review. Among other remedies, the association wants a written acknowledgement that no cases will be assigned or reassigned in a way that interferes with a judge’s authority to make decisions.

Immigration court is a civil, not criminal, system, composed of roughly 60 jurisdictions and 350 judges. In the flow chart of the federal government, these courts come under the Justice Department, not the judiciary.

At the top of the department stands the attorney general, who has the power to issue binding decisions on how immigration judges operate. Those circumstances make the courts vulnerable to political pressure, outside observers say.

In April, the Justice Department told judges they now each must clear at least 700 cases a year, and have less than 15 percent of their decisions overturned in order to receive a satisfactory rating on their job reviews.

Immigration attorneys said they now worry: Will judges feel pressure to rush through cases to make their quota? What if a judge needs to clear 10 cases in three days to meet that 700-case goal? Will those 10 defendants get the same quality of justice?

In June, Sessions told immigration judges they could no longer grant asylum to most migrants who come here trying to escape domestic abuse or gang violence. He reversed a ruling that had given asylum to a Salvadoran woman who said she was physically and emotionally abused by her ex-husband.