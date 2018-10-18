ICE officials said they were unaware of the probation department's new stance.

Immigration advocates have been pushing for cities to rein in their cooperation with ICE ever since deportation rates climbed to an all-time high, of more than 200,000 a year in the early years of Barack Obama's presidency; this was due to new databases that made it easier for ICE agents to sweep up undocumented immigrants in jails and prisons.

With national immigration reform at an apparent impasse in Congress, local resistance seemed like the best hope for protecting immigrants who were here illegally — but had set down roots, raised families, and contributed to their communities to avoid getting caught up in a deportation dragnet.

Under Trump, ICE's increasingly aggressive pursuit of immigrant communities in states like Pennsylvania has only succeeded in pushing leaders of sanctuary cities further apart from their federal counterparts. Every inflammatory comment from Sessions or Trump, who referred to immigrants as "animals" during a meeting with California sheriffs this year, makes it difficult for sanctuary city officials to contemplate a dialogue with ICE about compromises.

“He [Kenney] is celebrating keeping criminals in Philadelphia that by law should be deported.” – Attorney General Jeff Sessions

"The rhetoric that's happening on a national scale — illegal immigrants are causing crime, taking your jobs, all that posturing — drives a political base and has made it impossible [to have a conversation]," Abernathy said. "I can't cooperate with ICE on immigration enforcement because what they're doing is wrong."

ICE officials met with Kenney's office this summer in an attempt to discuss the impasse between the city and ICE, and they left frustrated.

"Their stance was basically they treat every single individual in the city of Philadelphia as all U.S. citizens," said an ICE official, adding:

Violent Crime in Philadelphia On Downward Trend Philadelphia’s violent crime rate has fallen by nearly 18 percent since it became a sanctuary city in 2014. SOURCE: Philadelphia Police Department JARED WHALEN / Staff Artist

"Unfortunately, there's hundreds of thousands of people waiting to legally immigrate into the U.S. … How fair is it to those people, trying to legally come in, if we allow people to stay here illegally that committed crimes?"

This summer, Philadelphia inflamed the Justice Department anew. Krasner and the mayor, amid pressure from protesters who camped outside City Hall, announced that the city would not renew its contract with ICE that gave immigration agents access to a citywide database of real-time arrest information, known by the acronym PARS, that included a person's Social Security number, country of birth, address, and police report.

Kenney presented the move as a moral decision to stop ICE from targeting innocent immigrants. "All of us have ancestors who were once immigrants," he said at a City Hall news conference. "All of us."

ICE officials complained about the loss of the useful intelligence tool. In a letter to the city solicitor, the agency wrote: "ICE has neither violated the PARS contract nor abused its use of information derived from PARS. ICE does not use PARS to target victims and witnesses and does not engage in 'racial profiling.' "

Months before cutting ICE off from PARS, the city quietly began — at the urging of the federal judge presiding over their lawsuit — sending information to the agency culled from the Philadelphia prison system's Lock and Track database. With Lock and Track, agents could see some inmates' name, race, and self-reported country of origin, but Kenney's administration believed the information wouldn't be of much use to ICE, and would remove a point of contention in the case.

Still, the agency had many ways to locate immigrants in Philadelphia, using at least seven other federal and state databases.

Cutting deals — or not

For Krasner, who was swept into office with a promise to reinvent Philadelphia's criminal justice system, there was no conflict: The DA's Office would find ways for immigrant defendants who were guilty of crimes to be punished without falling into ICE's hands, and to avoid probation officers altogether.

One of Krasner's first decisions was to hire Caleb Arnold, a bespectacled former public defender who had been working at a local immigration law firm, to a newly created immigration counsel position.

JOSE F. MORENO/ Staff Photographer ​District Attorney Larry Krasner, elected on a reform platform, wants his office to help immigrants who are convicted of certain crimes to avoid being deported.

Arnold's job was to craft plea deals to help prevent immigrants from being deported or losing other legal rights if they were convicted of low-level offenses.

"He is taking into account and recognizing the immense consequence of deportation," Arnold said of Krasner. "He feels it should be considered in the criminal justice system."

The stakes are high: An immigrant convicted of a crime could lose legal status, while a conviction for an undocumented immigrant would erase almost any shot at being spared deportation through a humanitarian visa.

JOSE F. MORENO/ Staff Photographer Caleb Arnold, a former public defender, was hired by Krasner to craft deals for immigrant defendants that ensure they are punished appropriately, if convicted of a crime, but without facing immigration consequences.

In late May, Arnold arrived at an eighth-floor courtroom in Philadelphia's Juanita Kidd Stout Center for Criminal Justice, where a nervous-looking young man in a short-sleeved button-down and saggy blue jeans stood in the hallway.

Jose Ramirez-Disla was a 19-year-old from the Dominican Republic who had lived in the U.S. legally on a green card for almost two years.

In the spring of 2017, he got into a fight inside the Chihuahua, a bar in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood. He chucked a beer bottle at another man, fracturing his orbital bone, and was charged with a felony count of aggravated assault and related offenses. If convicted of an aggravated assault, he would face deportation.

That's where Arnold came in. For 20 minutes, Ramirez-Disla's lawyer and a young city prosecutor huddled in the hallway with Arnold, who sketched out the terms of a favorable deal: If Ramirez-Disla pleaded to a misdemeanor and took 11 months in jail with no probation and no right to appeal, the DA's Office would drop the more serious charge. He would do more time than if he had been convicted of aggravated assault, but he'd get another chance to remain in the country on good terms.

"That's fair. He has to pay his time," Arnold explained. "It takes into consideration his ability to stay here."

This sort of negotiation had become routine. Arnold's office has assessed more than 200 cases since February — though they don't intervene in all of them, and some of the adjustments are minimal. Krasner said he won't consider deals for sex offenders and murderers, but he's still faced backlash from veteran prosecutors and some judges to this newfound approach.

Krasner isn't fazed by internal resistance. "You're dealing with multigenerational, self-selected prosecutors in this office, whose politics are not necessarily identical to my politics, or the politics of the movement that elected me, or the politics of Caleb Arnold," he said.

When asked for case information about all of the agreements Arnold has overseen, the DA's Office refused. It only provided anonymized summaries of nine, to show a range of outcomes. In one instance, a defendant was charged with robbery and theft after stealing someone's backpack. The defendant agreed to a downgrade to simple assault and theft, with a recommended sentence of 5½ to 11 months. Other cases were diverted into addiction rehab programs.