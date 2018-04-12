Hunting for 'illegals'

I-81 stretches north from Tennessee to the Canadian border, entering Pennsylvania at the Mason-Dixon Line. For the next 129 miles, travelers find themselves under the jurisdiction of Troop H of the Pennsylvania State Police, Macke's home base. His cruiser is a familiar presence there; most of the 1,004 tickets he wrote last year were issued on I-81 or just off its exits.

South of Macke's territory, in Maryland, explicit policies forbid state troopers to question travelers about their immigration status or to hold them without a warrant for pickup by ICE. The same is true when I-81 leaves Pennsylvania and enters New York.

But Pennsylvania has no such policies, as Rover Estrada, who lives in Maryland, discovered one Saturday last year.

Heading north on I-81 in his work van, Estrada, a carpet installer, was driving toward his final job of the day in central Pennsylvania. He was glancing at his phone to check the address when Macke, passing in the southbound lane, took a bead on him, as Estrada described it. The officer did a U-turn and pulled him over.

Estrada was ready when the officer appeared at his van window. He had his license, registration, and proof of insurance in hand. But to his astonishment, Macke had a different agenda.

"Are you a U.S. citizen?" Macke asked, according to Estrada.

Estrada, 29, was born in Washington, D.C., to Salvadoran parents. He was offended by Macke's question and evaded it, he said, even as the trooper persisted: How long had he been in the country? When and where had he entered? Was he legal? Did he have a visa or work permit?

“He came with attitude first. Trying to say I was illegal. Based on what? Maybe my work van? My Latin face.” Rover Estrada

It was only when Macke turned his attention to Estrada's passengers — two Hispanic coworkers whose status Estrada did not know — that he engaged with the officer's questions to deflect attention from them. He pulled his passport from his work bag to prove his citizenship; his coworkers, who were in fact legal immigrants, proffered their documents.

Macke returned to his cruiser, spent half an hour on the phone and finally gave Estrada tickets for texting and failing to have a seat belt for his second passenger in the back.

"I was really upset and really angry," Estrada said. "Nobody has ever asked me for my papers. He came with attitude first. Trying to say I was illegal. Based on what? Maybe my work van? My Latin face. It was so uncool."

Macke grew up in Cumberland County, the area he patrols, which is 89 percent white. Already tall and imposing as a high school student — 6-foot-3, 215 pounds — he played defense for Carlisle High's Thundering Herd football team and joined the Marines after 9/11, spending three months in Iraq as a reservist in 2003. He graduated from the police academy six years later.

After Macke's name surfaced in several cases of immigrants turned over by the state police to ICE, reporters obtained and analyzed a statewide database for tickets written by all officers in Pennsylvania.

A Spike in Tickets to Hispanics State Trooper Luke C. Macke issued 113 tickets to Hispanics in 2017, a steep jump from 33 just two years earlier. While Macke wrote more tickets overall with each passing year, an increasing proportion went to Hispanics. SOURCE: Inquirer analysis; Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts JARED WHALEN / Staff Artist

Three years of data show that Macke wrote more tickets with each passing year, and increasing proportions went to Hispanics — 6.3 percent in 2015, 9.5 percent in 2016, and 14.5 percent in 2017. Meanwhile, the raw number of tickets he issued to Hispanics spiked by 73 percent in 2016 and 98 percent in 2017, as his overall ticket totals increased 14 and 29 percent, respectively.

Cumberland County, the heart of his patrol area, is 3.7 percent Hispanic; Pennsylvania is 7 percent Hispanic. Though he ticketed many drivers from other states, most were from Pennsylvania.

Also, calls to businesses ticketed by Macke revealed something the traffic violation data do not show: the apprehension of Hispanic passengers in commercial vans belonging to companies in the farm, landscaping, and construction fields, which rely on immigrant workers.

A ticket to Lepro Landscaping for a missing Department of Transportation sticker, for instance, gives no indication that a 51-year-old passenger — a stonemason considered one of the company's top workers by owner David Lepro — ended up in deportation proceedings because Macke's investigation went far beyond the sticker issue.

Estrada, for one, felt that Macke was "hunting for illegals." So did Joseph Avila, 23, an Ecuadoran American who was born in New York and lives in Harrisburg.

Avila described stopping in his cargo van at a red light on the Carlisle Pike in eastern Cumberland County, a car's length behind Macke, who was in the lane to his left. When the light changed, the officer hung back until he was next to him and gave him the once-over, Avila said.

When Macke pulled him over, he offered no explanation. Avila said he presented his Pennsylvania ID and told the officer he did not have his driver's license on him. "But how could he tell?" he asked. "What was the reason he pulled me over? Everything was fine with my car."

Tyree C. Blocker, who retired last month as Pennsylvania State Police commissioner, said his department "does not tolerate bias-based policing of any kind." Spokesman Tarkowski added that anyone who "feels unfairly treated" should file a formal complaint with the department.

JOSE F. MORENO / Staff Photographer Route I-81 near Mechanicsburg, Pa.

A review of statewide data on state and local traffic enforcement shows that while Macke is among the more prolific ticketers of Hispanics in the state, dozens of others top him. Eighty officers wrote more tickets to Hispanics than Macke last year, the vast majority of them in proportions exceeding that of the local Hispanic population. While some were state troopers, who are exposed to more out-of-town traffic, 23 local police officers ticketed Hispanics at rates at least double — and in some cases, more than five times — their representation in the population.

It is impossible, when looking at the data, to tell whether those officers are cooperating with ICE or targeting Hispanics, or whether other factors — such as the demographics of the territory they patrol — could explain the ethnic breakdown of ticket recipients.

Of the 19 undocumented immigrants Macke turned over to ICE last year, only two were ticketed for traffic violations.

One was a roving mechanic for a Houston car dealer, whose boss, Mohsen Sarvi, said that he did not know why Macke and another officer initiated the traffic stop but that the first thing they asked for was the Honduran-born man's immigration papers. The mechanic was ticketed for driving without a license, and he and the company were slapped with 17 vehicle-related citations for which fines totaled $15,000. Then the mechanic, his wife — a U.S. citizen who was also asked for her papers — and their child were detained for four hours until ICE arrived. ICE released the man after verifying he was in the midst of a legalization process, Sarvi said.

Macke also held José García García, a 20-year-old undocumented immigrant from Harrisburg, for ICE after stopping him in September for riding a dirt bike without a helmet. García has been deported.

The remaining 17 undocumented immigrants whom Macke turned over to ICE were passengers.

Police agencies maintain that it is reasonable as a matter of public safety — and officers' safety — to verify the identities of all individuals in a vehicle during a traffic investigation, and the Supreme Court has upheld this position.

Asking Hispanics for identification more often than others, however, can raise concerns about racial profiling, said Richard Myers, executive director of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, who speaks for leaders of the 69 largest law enforcement agencies in the United States and Canada.

Of 30 traffic stops by Macke for which reporters located and interviewed ticket recipients or their lawyers, seven involved passengers who were not Hispanic. In only one of those stops did Macke question the passenger, and that was after the driver notified Macke that he had a gun in the car.

Five of the 30 stops involved Hispanic passengers. Macke asked all of them for identification. Tarkowski, the state police spokesman, said that such requests can benefit undocumented immigrants, who “are often at greater risk of abuse and exploitation.”

ICE will show up

One muggy afternoon last summer, on a winding road called Logistics Drive inside an industrial park in Carlisle, Macke spotted two Hispanic men leaning against a Honda Civic outside the gate of a shipping company warehouse.

The officer braked his cruiser suddenly, surprising the men, Juan and Luis, who were sharing a smoke and a chat before their evening shift began. Approaching with a fellow officer, Macke asked the men what they were doing, according to Juan, a 38-year-old Mexican man who asked that his last name be withheld so as not to jeopardize his legal case.

"Nothing, Officer, just smoking," Luis responded in English, stubbing out his cigarette.

When Macke asked if they were "illegal," the men assumed he must be an immigration agent. They acknowledged they were undocumented, and handed over their consular identification cards — and their car keys. Macke called ICE and handcuffed the two men as they waited silently for a tow truck to haul away the "Hondita," which was registered in the name of Juan's American-born friend Melonie Wright.

Wright, meanwhile, received an alarmed text message from a witness to the arrest, and she and her fiancé, Yancarlos Mendoza, rushed out to find Juan. It did not occur to Mendoza, an undocumented immigrant who had fled gang violence in El Salvador, that he might be putting himself at risk by heading to a state police station, he said.

"I had no issues with the law, apart from my immigration status," he said, "which I knew had nothing to do with the police, who are there to protect and serve."

Blocker, the former state police commissioner, said that the agency has not changed its protocol for calling federal immigration authorities in many years. But ICE officers in the state, freed from an Obama-era focus on apprehending criminal immigrants, have changed theirs.

In Mount Holly Springs, which is surrounded by sprawling farms with immigrant workforces, Police Chief Thomas L. Day Jr. said he had called ICE for decades whenever he encountered a driver without documents. Federal agents never responded, sometimes suggesting, "Tell them to turn themselves in," he said.

"Now I know if I call ICE, they will show up," said Day, whose department had a case last year for which ICE did in fact show up — after two hours, during which time Officer Shaun McGuire detained by the side of the road two undocumented immigrants who had no criminal records or pending warrants.

The consequences for immigrants can vary starkly from town to town, as individual police chiefs are left to set policy for their areas.

About 30 miles southeast of Mount Holly Springs, Matthew Millsaps, chief of police and public safety in West York, said he instructs officers not to detain noncriminals for ICE because they simply don't have time, amid calls about domestic disputes, thefts, and auto accidents.

LinkedIn Matthew Millsaps, chief of public safety in West York, instructs his officers not to detain noncriminals for ICE.

"If your home was being broken into, would you want your tax dollars going to one patrolman spending hours on the side of the road with one guy we're not sure is a legal resident?" he asked. "We'd be doing the rest of our public a disservice."

An extreme example of this inconsistency is in Carlisle, where Macke's state police barracks is located. While the local police chief prohibits his officers from detaining immigrants without warrants, Macke has been using his authority as a state trooper to do exactly that.

When Melonie Wright showed up with her fiancé, Mendoza, at the state police barracks in Carlisle looking for Juan, she began making inquiries at the counter, then turned to ask a question of Mendoza, who was buying an orange Fanta at the soda machine.

"He heard me speaking Spanish, and his head swiveled, and he stared at me," Mendoza said of Macke. The officer told him to empty his pockets as a prelude to entering the holding area to see Juan and Luis. "And then he took my wallet, and he opened it, and he saw my Salvadoran ID," Mendoza said.

Wright's heart sank, she said, as Macke put up his hand to block her — "You, no" — and ushered her fiancé into a holding cell with Juan, Luis, and a federal immigration agent who had arrived in the interim. Soon afterward, Macke emerged and said immigration would be taking Mendoza, with whom she was raising four children.