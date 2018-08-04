ICE protesters to rally and march through Philadelphia

FILE A lone Occupy ICE demonstrator faces off against police July 31 on Broad Street, his back to City Hall. Other protesters massed to the side.

A rally and march calling for the elimination of ICE, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency, was scheduled to launch at 11 a.m. Saturday morning at the Liberty Bell in Philadelphia.

Organizers said the demonstration would partly serve as a celebration of Mayor Kenney’s decision to allow a controversial city contract with ICE to expire. The contract gave ICE access to a key law enforcement database known as PARS — the Preliminary Arraignment Reporting System — which critics said had been used to harass undocumented but otherwise law-abiding immigrants in Philadelphia. The contract expires Aug. 31.

Walter Smolarek, a member of the coalition organizing the march, said the event would show activists “are committed to keeping the struggle going.”

“The PARS victory was energizing because it showed that public pressure is able to make the politicians do the right thing,” Smolarek said. “We think the purpose of ICE is to sow terror in communities.”

After convening at the the Liberty Bell, hundreds of socialist demonstrators are expected to march to City Hall for a second rally, Smolarek said. Speakers are expected to demand the feds dissolve ICE and that Gov. Wolf order the closing of the Berks family detention facility.

What is formally known as the Berks County Residential Center is the oldest and smallest of the three detention facilities in the U.S. A low-security lockup in Leesport, about 75 miles northwest of Philadelphia, the 96-bed facility holds parents and their children who came into the country seeking asylum without papers.

Smolarek, a writer and producer for Russian-owned Radio Sputnik, said the various socialist groups will also call for Philadelphia to become a “true Sanctuary City” and to have all private companies end their collaborations with ICE.

“We think there’ll be at least hundreds of people showing up at the Liberty Bell, and we’re crossing our fingers for good weather,” he said. “We’ll see.”

On Tuesday, four protesters were arrested during a contentious Occupy ICE demonstration in Center City.

Earlier in July, Philadelphia police raided and destroyed the Occupy ICE encampment that set up outside the ICE office at Eighth and Cherry Streets. Demonstrators regrouped on the east side of City Hall, but were evicted July 28 when city officials said the area was about to become a construction zone.