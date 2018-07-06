'Occupy ICE' protesters set up new camp at Philadelphia City Hall

Occupy ICE moved their camp from 8th and Cherry to Philadelphia City Hall on Friday, July 6, 2018. They are calling for the closure of federal detention center in Berks County.

A day after police swept away their encampment outside the ICE office in Center City, opponents of the Trump administration’s immigration policies have set up a new protest camp at City Hall.

About two dozen protesters spent the night at the camp.

On Thursday, Philadelphia police abruptly raided and destroyed the “Occupy ICE” encampment set up by protesters outside the Immigration and Customs Enforcement office on Cherry Street, across Eighth Street from Police Headquarters.

“Stay calm! Stay calm!” a protester shouted as police used bicycles to push through the encampment and knock down the protesters’ tents and canopies, which had been set up in the area since Monday evening as part of a national movement calling for the abolition of ICE. Local demonstrators also have called for the closure of the federal detention center in Berks County and an end to local collaboration with federal immigration officials.

In setting up the new encampment, protest organizers noted they had lost “most of our gear [and] supplies” in the raid and issued an appeal for a number of items, including food, water, tents and umbrellas.

We have arrived! Come join us on the east side of City Hall!#OccupyICEPHL #endPARS pic.twitter.com/sC98uyct00 — Liberation Project (@Liberation_PHL) July 6, 2018

They said they are seeking to meet with Mayor Kenney and City Council and are demanding the end of a system that shares information with ICE about arrests in the city.

The new protest evoked the Occupy Wall Street movement encampment that had been set up outside City Hall for two months until police broke it up on Nov. 30, 2011, and arrested 52 people.