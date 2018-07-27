Mayor Jim Kenney ends Philadelphia's data-sharing contract with ICE

Jeff Gammage, a staff writer, was part of the five-reporter team that won the 2012 Pulitzer Prize for public service. He’s the author of China Ghosts: My Daughter's Journey to America, My Passage to Fatherhood , and has written about adoption for publications including the New York Times. He is a 1982 graduate of James Madison University, and a recipient of the school’s Ronald E. Carrier Distinguished Alumni Achievement Award.

Mayor Jim Kenney, seen here on July 4 during the Celebration of Freedom ceremony at Independence Hall.

Mayor Kenney has terminated a controversial city contract that allows federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents to access a key law-enforcement database, known as PARS, and use that information against undocumented, but otherwise law-abiding, immigrants in Philadelphia.

“I cannot in good conscience allow the agreement to continue,” the mayor said.

The decision comes after months of consultation with community groups, lawyers and immigrant advocates, and follows weeks of tumultuous protests by anti-ICE demonstrators, who on Wednesday took over and held a City Hall stairway.

A formal announcement is scheduled for Friday afternoon at City Hall. ICE officials were informed Thursday in an emailed letter from City Solicitor Marcel Pratt.

Kenney said he had grown increasingly concerned that ICE was using the database “in inappropriate ways,” including to conduct investigations of undocumented immigrants in Philadelphia who had not broken any other laws.

That sows fear and distrust in immigrant communities, the mayor said, with the effect of discouraging crime victims and witnesses from coming forward and, in turn, making it harder for Philadelphia police to solve crimes.

Discussions with ICE officials did not allay those concerns — it confirmed them, Kenney said.

Specifically, city officials said, multiple considerations led to the decision to not renew the contract, which expires Aug. 31. According to the Kenney administration:

— At a July 18 meeting, ICE officials conceded that the agency’s use of PARS can result in immigration enforcement actions against city residents who have not been accused or convicted of a crime.

— ICE claims it was impractical to adopt procedures that would prevent agents from arresting law-abiding residents for civil immigration violations when the agency acted on information found in PARS.

— Each day, ICE probes PARS to find people who were born outside the United States, then targets them for investigation, even though the database does not list their immigration status.

— The agency produced no information to allay city officials’ concerns about the profiling of residents by race, ethnicity, or national origin.

— ICE officials said they do not audit or monitor the agency’s use of PARS.

PARS is an acronym for a real-time computer database of arrests, operated by the city of Philadelphia and shared via contract with ICE, the agency responsible for finding and deporting people who are in the country without documentation.

Three city entities rely on PARS — the District Attorney’s Office, the court system, and the Police Department, which is responsible to the mayor. In the past, consensus among the three allowed the agreement with ICE to continue.

Now, both the District Attorney and the mayor have withdrawn their consent, and the court system, officials say, has abstained.

PARS does not collect information on immigration status. But immigration advocates contend the database is still dangerous, because it notes country of origin and Social Security number — enough for ICE agents to undertake an investigation.

“Data and speed is the perfect combo for ICE to use Philly resources to hunt down immigrants,” Juntos spokesperson Miguel Andrade tweeted earlier this month.

District Attorney Larry Krasner publicly stated his opposition to renewing the agreement, and on Thursday City Councilwoman Helen Gym called for its end.

Kenney has been outspoken in support of immigrants, including filing a federal “sanctuary city” lawsuit against the Trump administration over the right to limit police cooperation with ICE. Last month, a federal judge ruled for Philadelphia, saying the city’s refusal to help enforce immigration laws was based on policies that were reasonable, rational, and equitable. The sharing of PARS data was examined during the trial.

The PARS matter has continued to simmer since the weather turned warm.

This month, as many as 175 demonstrators massed outside the Philadelphia office of ICE at Eighth and Cherry Streets, calling for the agency to be abolished, for the family detention center in Berks County to be shut down, and for the city government to end the PARS agreement. An Occupy ICE encampment that was forcibly removed from the ICE office environs has relocated to the east side of City Hall.

In his letter notifying ICE field office Director Simona Flores of the termination of the PARS agreement, solicitor Pratt noted that the contract can be ended for any reason or no reason.

The decision is consistent with the administration’s “Welcoming City” policies, he wrote, “which reflect the principle that our city is safer, healthier and more inviting” when residents need not fear about their immigration status.

The PARS agreement “has created the false perception that the city is willing to be an extension of ICE,” he wrote.

Miriam Enriquez, the Kenney administration’s director of the Office of Immigrant Affairs, called ending the PARS contract “the right decision.”

“Witnesses and victims of crime in our city will know they need not fear adverse immigration consequences when they report crimes or use services,” she said.