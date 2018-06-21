Children separated from parents at the border are being held in Philadelphia region, but it's not clear how many

In this photo, provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection, people who’ve been taken into custody related to cases of illegal entry into the United States, sit in one of the cages at a facility in McAllen, Texas, on Sunday, June 17, 2018. More than 2,300 minors have been separated from their parents since April.

When Mary McCabe crouched down this month to ask a tiny, 7-year-old immigrant girl if she could ask her a few basic questions about her family, the girl wasn’t able to answer — she couldn’t stop crying.

“A lot of them are really traumatized from having been separated from their parents and have trouble even talking,” said McCabe, a Know Your Rights Coordinator with HIAS Pennsylvania, a Philadelphia-based organization that works with immigrants resettling in the region. Some of the children she’s met over the last month are concerned their detained parents will be deported — others, particularly younger children, “just want their Mommy or their Daddy.”

Since May, McCabe has been in contact with about a dozen children now living in Pennsylvania who were separated from their parents as a result of the Trump administration’s “zero-tolerance” policy. Amid public outcry, the president halted the practice Wednesday by executive order. The children, who are living in a shelter in eastern Pennsylvania, range in age from 6 to 16 and migrated with their families from El Salvador and Guatemala, McCabe said.

Several dozen children are being temporarily sheltered in Pennsylvania while their parents or grandparents await criminal prosecution for illegally entering the United States. The children are often housed in a shelter, in most cases for several months, until the federal government places them with a sponsor in the United States, typically a family member.

The Department of Homeland Security has said that more than 2,000 children were separated from families since about mid-April. The administration contended this week that the separations weren’t the result of its policy, but were due to court decisions and congressional inaction.

McCabe wouldn’t disclose the name of the Pennsylvania shelter where the children are being housed, saying she’s unauthorized to name it publicly. NPR affiliate WHYY, citing anonymous sources, identified the shelter as KidsPeace, a nonprofit provider with locations in the Lehigh Valley. A spokesperson at KidsPeace said the organization couldn’t release information about its clients, citing health care privacy regulations. He referred questions to the Department of Health and Human Services’ Office of Refugee Resettlement. That office didn’t respond to a request for information.

The children being housed in the Lehigh Valley are there in addition to dozens more being sheltered in Western Pennsylvania. The Post-Gazette reported the Pittsburgh-based Catholic nonprofit Holy Family Institute, which contracts with ORR, is housing 50 child migrants separated from their parents as part of the administration’s zero-tolerance policy.

The Center for Family Services Inc., an agency based in Camden, also contracts with the federal government to provide shelter to immigrant children who crossed the border. The agency didn’t respond to a request for comment, though an official told NorthJersey.com this week that the agency has served 90 children, the vast majority of whom entered the country without a parent, and thus were not forcibly separated by federal officials.

City and state officials says they are largely in the dark about how many separated children are being housed here or could be on their way. Colin Day, a spokesperson with the Pennsylvania Department of Human Services, said the state has one federal contract to shelter refugee children at Bethany Christian Services at Bethany Children’s Home in Reading. The state agency said it has not heard of an influx of children placed there.

Other organizations contracting directly with the federal government could be housing separated children without the state’s knowledge. Day said his department does not have a list of those contracts.

“They’re being removed by the feds and placed by the feds,” Day said. “Unfortunately that is the situation. We’re trying to get a hold of Homeland Security to find out where our number is, and at this point, I honestly don’t have a number because those contracts are outside of our scope and our purview.”

The city’s DHS Commissioner Cynthia Figueroa said Philadelphia’s child welfare system would be contacted only if the federal government needed more help than they have through their existing contracts. “My understanding is the impact is at the border,” Figueroa said. “I have yet to hear we’re moving kids to Pennsylvania. I don’t know that Pennsylvania has received kids from this current influx.”

McCabe, who travels to the shelter where children are being housed to provide them with information about the immigration and courts system, typically works with minors who crossed the border unaccompanied. She said HIAS Pennsylvania saw very few migrant children separated from their families prior to the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy, though that’s changed since May and the group has seen a “steady trickle” of kids separated from their parents.

She said she meets with new children placed there each week — she plans to go to the shelter Friday and anticipates to see more children separated from their parents, in addition to the dozen she’s already met with. Typically it’s up to the shelters to work with the federal government on issues related to family reunification. HIAS Pennsylvania attempts to learn about each family’s case — even if that involves calling parents still in their home country — so they can connect them with the appropriate legal services.

McCabe said the executive order signed Wednesday doesn’t appear to reunite children with their families. She said she remains concerned about the administration’s approach to dealing with migrant families crossing the southwestern border, saying the federal government shouldn’t be in the business of indefinitely detaining undocumented immigrants.

“Putting kids and parents in cages,” she said, “is just as bad as putting kids in cages.”