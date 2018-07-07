Two dead in New Jersey house explosion

Sisters begged the Board of Pardons to free their brother's killer. The board said 'no'

Police tape blocks off the 300 block of Oakwood Avenue in Newfield, New Jersey, where officials say a house explosion killed two early Saturday, July 7, 2018.

Two people were killed in an early-morning house explosion in Gloucester County, authorities said. No foul play is suspected, according to a statement from the Gloucester County Prosecutor’s Office.

A friend identified the dead as John and Carole Palladino.

“Just good people,” Wayne Ingling said of the couple as he stood just down the street from their house, now rubble. “It shakes you up. It’s a really bad scene up there.”

Ingling, of Vineland, said Carol was a retired school nurse from the Millville School District; John worked part-time in a funeral home and was a member of the Franklin Township school board.

Eric Miller, 20, heard and felt the explosion from four blocks away.

“I thought something ran into the house,” he said.

A woman who would only give her first name, Denise, said the Palladinos just got new appliances on Friday.

A neighboring house was damaged with heavy debris and an RV was knocked on its side. Pink insulation hangs from an overhead utility line.

A Christmas card believed to be from the Palladino home had fluttered onto a lawn down the street. It was signed, “Your one and only, John,”

The explosion was reported around 6:15 a.m. Saturday on the 300 block of Oakwood Avenue in Newfield, authorities said. Neighbors were awakened by a loud noise, CBS Philly reported. Photos shared on Twitter show debris surrounding the block.

South Jersey Gas has shut off service to the area, littered with debris for blocks.

Breaking: House explosion here on Oakfield Drive in Newfield, Gloucester County, NJ. Debris is everywhere in the neighborhood – insulation, paperwork etc. @KYWNewsradio pic.twitter.com/tsoHSnzhfK — Tim Jimenez (@TimJRadio) July 7, 2018

A fire has been placed under control. A cause of the explosion remains unclear at this time.

Participating in the investigation along with the Prosecutor’s Office are the Gloucester County Fire Marshal, the county Office of Emergency Management, the New Jersey State Police Arson/Bomb Unit, the state Division of Fire Safety, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, and the Franklin Township Police Department, which patrols neighboring Newfield.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.