Since its new owner took over last fall, nurse Lori Domin, 51, says it has turned into a whole new fight — to defend the union they fought so hard to get. There have been anti-union fliers, emails from management, and meetings where nurses from Reading Hospital praised their employer in an effort to persuade Pottstown nurses they didn't need a union. There are even two new union workers who are trying to persuade others to join an effort to decertify the union.