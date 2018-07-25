Tell us: Where should Made in America go?

Flash flood watch in effect; Hersheypark, Knoebels close for second time this week Jul 25

In this Monday, July 23, 2018, aerial image provided by The Wyse Choice photography in Hershey, Pa., muddy brown floodwaters in Spring Creek flow beneath the Skyrush roller coaster, in yellow, and the Comet roller coaster, in white, at the Hersheypark theme park in Hershey, Pa.

Heavy rains are causing anything but fun and games at central Pennsylvania’s Hersheypark and Knoebels.

Both amusement parks announced closures Wednesday due to flooding. The parks also closed Monday because of high water, but reopened Tuesday.

“Given the disaster declaration recently issued by Derry Township, Hersheypark will be closed today, July 25, for the safety of our guests and employees,” Hersheypark, in Dauphin County, posted on social media. “Our team is closely monitoring this fast-moving storm system to determine its continued impact on our region, guests and employees — including impacts to roads, bridges and highways leading to the park.”

ZooAmerica is also closed Wednesday.

>>READ MORE: Flood warnings, and flood watches go on as atmosphere still stuck on rinse cycle

Knoebels, in Northumberland County, shared a video that shows flooding from inside the park Wednesday.

“This one’s going to take some clean-up,” the park wrote.

This one’s going to take some clean-up. We’re closed today, folks. Posted by Knoebels Amusement Resort on Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Hersheyparks’ weather policy calls for guests to be allowed a “return visit voucher” in the event of inclement weather severe enough to close major attractions for at least one hour.

A flood warning is in effect for both areas until noon with a flash flood watch in effect until around 8 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Some residents outside of Hershey were evacuated Wednesday morning, according to PennLive.

A flash flood watch is also in effect for the Philadelphia area until 6 a.m. Thursday.