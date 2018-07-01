Philly braces for a sweltering Fourth of July week

The archbishop of the Ukrainian Catholic Church in Philadelphia retires and goes home

Residents are bracing for a near weeklong heat wave with temperatures projected to approach 100 on Sunday.

The National Weather Service has issued an excessive heat warning through 8 p.m. Monday, and the City of Philadelphia has issued a code red, triggering special outreach efforts to help the homeless stay safe.

Sunday is expected to be the hottest day, but the heat index, a combination of temperature and humidity, will make residents feel as if temperatures approach 106.

Temperatures in the region last reached the 100 mark on July 18, 2012.

The Philadelphia Corporation for Aging will activate the agency’s heatline at noon Sunday. Call-in center staff will offer tips on staying safe in the hot weather, field reports of heat-related health problems, and dispatch medical personnel in emergencies. The line will be open through Wednesday evening. Call the heatline at 215-765-9040.

John Smarkola, 66, a resident of the Blossom Towers in Cherry Hill, says temperatures in his apartment in the complex’s B building reached 86 degrees Saturday night when he says the building’s air conditioning temporarily malfunctioned, but resumed operating sometime during the evening.

“I’m really worried because it’s supposed to be like this all week,” said Smarkola, who has emphysema. The air conditioning in the building, which houses many elderly residents, has frequently stopped working, Smarkola said.

Due to extremely hot conditions, a Code Red is now in effect. During a Code Red, @PHLCityHomeless increases outreach to keep homeless Philadelphians safe. Call 215-232-1984 to request outreach ➡️ https://t.co/dnpcCo5kfS pic.twitter.com/aKzROUTovr — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) June 30, 2018

At the Dollar Tree store in Andorra, employees are working and shoppers are walking the aisles in stifling temperatures because of air conditioning problems, said Glynnis Gradwell, 58, of Andorra.

Gradwell shopped in the store Saturday at about noon, and visited again on Sunday morning. Employees have positioned fans around the store and propped open the doors for relief. Workers posted a sign that the store will close at 3:30 p.m. Sunday because of the air conditioning, said Gradwell, a retired teacher.

“I felt sick just standing in line,” said Gradwell of her visit Saturday. “Some of the workers are older women, and I don’t know how they stand it. And they say people don’t want to work?”

California out there right now. Going for 6+ year heat today! See you at 7am @FOX29philly @LaurenDawnFox29 pic.twitter.com/x9o6UT9wxx — Mike Masco (@MikeMasco) July 1, 2018