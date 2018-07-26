Philadelphia Zoo holds birthday bash for giraffe Abigail

Guests gather to sing Happy Birthday as the Philadelphia Zoo celebrates the 8th birthday of female giraffe Abigail.

Since her baby brother Beau was born on June 10, the Philadelphia Zoo’s young female giraffe Abigail has been shut out of the limelight.

But on Thursday, it was her day to shine as the zoo threw a party to mark her eighth birthday.

With visiting humans providing a chorus of Happy Birthday, Abigail, better known as Abby, was joined by Beau and their mother for treats fit for a princess giraffe.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature lists giraffes as vulnerable, with scientists estimating there are fewer than 100,000 surviving in the wild.

Issues facing the animals include poaching and habitat destruction.