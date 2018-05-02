Do you believe in soulmates? You're more likely to 'ghost' your date

A school with your name gets you remembered, right? Wrong. Students often know nothing about the names behind their schools.

“Ghosting” is a modern term for an age-old move: Ignoring romantic partners and hoping they take the hint. It might be connected to a person’s beliefs about destiny.

Nikki Witte has been on many first dates. After four or five of those disappointing encounters, when the guy texted to set up another, she left him hanging with the hope he’d take the hint.

“I feel bad,” said Witte, a pharmacy student who was sipping a Red Bull at Independence Beer Garden Tuesday afternoon. “But you can tell from the get-go it’s not going to work.”

The act of ignoring someone, or “ghosting,” is a modern term for an age-old move: Ending a relationship by cutting off contact, even as the former partner tries to futilely set up another date. Witte, 24, admits that ghosting sounds cruel, but she says she’s a romantic, and if they don’t “click” from the start, it’s not worth trying to salvage.

It turns out ghosting (a term that was added to the Urban Dictionary in 2006) may be related to her faith in finding “the one.” According to a recent study, daters who believe in destiny — soul mates, love-at-first-sight, the stuff of romance novels — are more likely to engage in ghosting (or, perhaps, one of its iterations: orbiting, benching, breadcrumbing).

In two related surveys, researchers asked more than 500 men and women online about how strongly they believed in both destiny and growth, the idea that a relationship is malleable with effort. They then compared those results with answers to questions about attitudes toward ghosting, including whether they’ve ghosted (one in five admitted to it), or been ghosted (a quarter said they had), and when ghosting might be an acceptable tactic.

Survey results showed people with stronger destiny beliefs were 31 percent more likely than those with weaker ones to report they previously ghosted a romantic partner. They were also 43 percent more likely to consider using ghosting as a way to end a relationship and 24 percent less likely to “think poorly of a ghoster.”

Gili Freedman, a postdoctoral researcher at Dartmouth College and the author of the study, said it’s important to note: Believing in destiny and the idea that relationships can grow with work aren’t mutually exclusive. But having stronger expectations when it comes to destiny simply means a person is more likely to ditch a partner probably because they felt that even with effort, the relationship just wouldn’t work. Why they do it without saying squat is a question the researchers didn’t ask.

Still, there are varying degrees to which daters view ghosting. Overall endorsement was fairly low, with researchers finding about a quarter of people saying it’s an acceptable relationship termination practice at any point. But those with strong destiny beliefs were nearly 25 percent more likely to think ghosting is fine after two dates or less.

Witte said she wouldn’t ghost someone after more than two dates. After that, she said, the partner is owed an explanation of some sort.

Lauren Montvilo, 25, of South Philadelphia, said she doesn’t consider herself the romantic type and is decidedly not a ghoster. Though, she’s encouraged some of her female friends to ghost guys they’ve determined aren’t compatible even before a first date. But she said she would never advise a friend to ghost after going on a few dates.

And, Montvilo admitted, she’s been there herself.

After meeting a guy at a bar and talking and then texting, she “never heard from him again,” she said. “And I was like, ‘Whatever.’ Dating sucks.”

Dillon Pierce, 23, of Fort Washington, was more straightforward about his ghosting tactics: “when there’s zero connection” or “when the sex isn’t good.” He said it’s especially “easy” to ghost women with whom he doesn’t share mutual friends, because there’s little chance of running into the woman in the future and her confronting him.

But has Pierce been ghosted? “Probably,” he said.

The researchers also extended the survey to friendships, finding similar results: People with stronger destiny-type beliefs were more likely to go dark. And ghosting appeared to be even more common in platonic relationships compared to romantic ones, with nearly 40 percent of respondents saying they’d been ghosted by a former friend and more than 30 percent saying they’d done it themselves.

“Some people might see it as you meet someone and hit it off and it’s perfect,” Freedman said. “Other people might see it as it takes effort to build that.”