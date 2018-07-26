Former President George W. Bush, Laura Bush named recipients of Freedom Medal

Joseph A. Gambardello is online breaking news editor. A former wire service foreign correspondent and New York City newspaper journalist, he joined the Inquirer in 1995 and has worked on the city, South Jersey, features, and online desks.

Former President George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, were named Thursday to be recipients of the 30th annual Freedom Medal for their commitment to veterans.

The National Constitution Center, which administers the $100,000 award, said it will be presented to the couple at a ceremony on Nov. 11, Veterans Day.

In announcing Bush and his wife would receive the medal, the center noted the work of the the Military Service Initiative within the George W. Bush Institute.

The institute, the center said, “honors the service and sacrifice of all post-9/11 veterans by ensuring they and their families make successful transitions to civilian life, specifically in addressing the challenges of employment and overcoming the invisible wounds of war.”

The former first couple will donate the $100,000 that comes with the medal to “A Charge to Keep,” the campaign that endows the work of the George W. Bush Institute and its Military Service Initiative.

“Our democracy depends upon the embrace of high ideals and civic responsibility, and there’s no finer example of citizenship than our veterans,” Bush, who served from 2001 to 2009, said in statement. “Laura and I are honored to dedicate this award from the National Constitution Center to the men and women who have defended and upheld the rights and freedoms enshrined in our Constitution.”

Jeffrey Rosen, president and CEO of the National Constitution Center, praised the Bushes in a statement, saying, “Their tireless work on behalf of those who serve our country and defend our Constitution is inspiring.”

Established in 1988 to commemorate the bicentennial of the U.S. Constitution, the Liberty Medal is awarded annually to honor “men and women of courage and conviction who strive to secure the blessings of liberty to people around the globe,” the center said.

Recent recipients include U.S. Senator John McCain, R-Ariz.; U.S. Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.; the Dalai Lama ; and Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai.