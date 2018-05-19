Funeral donations sought for South Philly child hit by SUV

Diane Mastrull has been at the Inquirer since 1997, covering Atlantic City, suburban development trends, commercial development, and, for the last six years, small business. The creator of the red-hot Scrub Daddy attributes his emergence as the top-selling product on Shark Tank to first being written about by Diane. But even businesses with tiny footprints are of interest, as they all have stories of motivation, adaptation, and trial and error that others can learn from.

Ralph Schafer kneels over the place on Shunk Street where he found the 11-year-old boy lying on the ground.

A GoFundMe campaign has been established for the funeral of Julian Angelucci, an 11-year-old boy who was struck by an SUV while on his bicycle Friday afternoon in South Philadelphia.

As of 1:30 p.m. Saturday, $6,179 had been raised toward the $15,000 goal.

Police on Saturday said charges are pending in connection with the accident, which occurred at about 3 p.m. at 10th and Shunk Streets, and was initially reported as a hit-and-run. Shortly after 6 p.m. Friday, police reported that they had a suspect in custody and had recovered the striking vehicle.

On Saturday, police said the driver of the 2012 black Mazda CX-9 was a 48-year-old woman.

According to police, she had been traveling west on Shunk and Julian was north on 10th Street, crossing in the crosswalk at Shunk, when the collision occurred. The SUV’s driver continued on Shunk and then pulled to the side of the road to call 911, police said Saturday. After making that call, she drove to the Third Police District to report the accident, police said.

Medics took Julian, of the 2700 block of South Eighth Street, to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 3:35 p.m. Witnesses said the boy had a large gash in the side of his head.

Ralph Schafer, 53, was about to get on his motorcycle about a half block from the accident site when he heard some girls screaming. He ran over to the boy, who was lying face down on Shunk Street about 20 feet west of 10th Street.

“I just squeezed his hand hoping he would squeeze back,” Schafer said. Julian did not respond, Schafer said.

By Friday evening, a makeshift memorial took shape at the accident site, made of flowers and a sign that read: “Rest In Peace Julian.”