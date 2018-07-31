New Jersey launches new free-tuition program for some community college students

Gov. Murphy signed a law in May creating an individual health insurance mandate for New Jersey. The state Department of Banking and Insurance said that without that mandate rates next year would likely be 6.8 percent higher.

Come next spring, thousands of New Jersey students could be going to college for free. That is, if their community college is chosen for a pilot program launched by Gov. Murphy.

On Tuesday the state invited the state’s 19 community colleges to apply for its Community College Innovation Challenge, a program aimed at making higher education more accessible and affordable.

The Higher Education Student Assistance Authority program will cover tuition and fees for students at the chosen school with an adjusted gross income of $45,000 or less who take six or more credits during the spring 2019 semester.

Murphy, a Democrat, championed free community college during his campaign. The 2019 fiscal year state budget includes funding for the first phase of Murphy’s initiative, including up to $20 million for grant awards to go directly to student accounts, according to a release.

READ MORE >>> Why Gov. Murphy’s free community college plan worries some college presidents

The initiative is an “important step in improving affordability for thousands” of students, according to the Secretary of Higher Education Zakiya Smith Ellis.

“All too often, the cost of college prevents students from earning the post-secondary credentials they need to boost their careers,” Ellis said.

Aaron Fichtner, president of the New Jersey Council of County Colleges said the governor’s initial investment is part of a larger effort to “make sure more people go to college.”

“We applaud Gov. Murphy’s vision,” Fictner said. “It’s very exciting and a very important step forward. … This initial investment really will open up doors of opportunity for other people.”

Around the country, Fichtner said, there are about 20 other states working to reduce community college costs.

The initial cluster of college whose students will be eligible will be selected by the secretary of higher education and the student assistance authority. Colleges must apply by Aug. 31.

Community college tuition and fees on average cost just under $5,000.

Rutgers University-Camden and other colleges in the state offer similar programs for incoming students, offering free or reduced tuition depending in a family’s adjusted gross income.

Since the program, Bridging the Gap, had its first class in fall 2016, the university has seen an increase in the number of residents who choose to stay in state for school.