Fox News host Shannon Bream: 'I felt threatened' by protesters of Trump's Supreme Court pick

Fox News host Shannon Bream said she “felt threatened” by protesters outside the Supreme Court Monday night.

On Monday night, Fox News anchor Shannon Bream had planned on covering the announcement of President Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Brett Kavanaugh, live from the steps of the Supreme Court itself.

But after hundreds of protesters gathered to voice their opposition to Trump’s pick, Bream canceled her plans out of fear for her own safety.

“Very few times I’ve felt threatened while out in the field,” Bream wrote on Twitter. “The mood here tonight is very volatile.”

Very few times I’ve felt threatened while out in the field. The mood here tonight is very volatile. Law enforcement appears to be closing down 1st Street in front of SCOTUS. — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 10, 2018

Instead of hosting Fox News @ Night live outside the Supreme Court at 11 p.m., Bream and her crew opted to move the production back to the safety of the network’s Washington D.C. studios.

“It got so volatile at points that we ultimately didn’t feel like it would be safe to do an hour of television out there,” Bream told her guest, Sen. Ben Sasse (R., Neb.).

Bream took a photo of herself outside the Supreme Court around 8 p.m., a little more than an hour before Trump announced Kavanaugh was his selection to replace retiring Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy.

Lot more folks than we usually have at #SCOTUS 9pm on a July night. pic.twitter.com/7w5ivFzSVa — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 10, 2018

There were no reports of arrests from the demonstrations Monday night. Protesters were seen carrying purple signs reading “Protect Roe,” a reference to the landmark 1973 Supreme Court ruling protecting a woman’s right to access to an abortion. Others shouted, “Hey Hey, Ho Ho, Kavanaugh has got to go.”

Joining the hundreds of protesters on the steps of the Supreme Court were several Senators, including Elizabeth Warren (D., Mass.), Bernie Sanders (I., Vt.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D., N.Y.) and Cory Booker (D., N.J.).

“Are you ready for a fight? Are you ready to defend Roe vs. Wade?” Sanders said to the crowd. “This is a tough fight but it is a fight that we can win… We have the American people on our side, now we have to go state by state by state to make sure senators do what their constituents want.”

About 20 protesters showed up outside the federal courthouse in Center City Monday night to protest Trump’s selection of Kavanaugh, mostly fearing a new conservative majority on the Supreme Court could threaten womens’ access to a legal abortion.

“It’s very deadly serious that Roe v. Wade is on the chopping block,” said Sam Goldman, 31, a national organizer for Refuse Fascism, which coordinated the Philadelphia demonstration.

Seven people were arrested in New York City Monday night after protesters of Trump’s pick blocked traffic outside of Trump Tower, according to the New York Post. Among those was City Councilman Jumaane Williams, a Democrat who is currently running for lieutenant governor.