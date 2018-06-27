Former Philadelphia Fire Commissioner William Richmond dies

Man suspected in abduction of boy, 2, in Frankford surrenders to police

On May 13, 1985, Police Commissioner Gregore J. Sambor, Managing Director Leo A. Brooks, and Fire Commissioner William C. Richmond (in white helmet) meet with other officials at command post near the MOVE compound.

William C. Richmond, who was Philadelphia’s fire commissioner during the 1985 MOVE bombing, died Monday, June 25, at home. He was 86.

A death notice posted by his family did not provide a cause.

Mr. Richmond was a Korean War veteran and served as a Philadelphia police officer for two years before beginning a 28-year career at the Fire Department, rising from firefighter to commissioner, a position he held from 1984 to 1988.

Mr. Richmond was fire commissioner during the May 1985 siege of the fortified MOVE compound on Osage Avenue that ended after officials dropped a satchel bomb on a rooftop bunker, sparking a fire that killed 11 people in the MOVE house, including MOVE founder John Africa and five children, and destroyed 61 homes.

The MOVE Commission faulted Mr. Richmond and then Police Commissioner Gregore Sambor for allowing the fire started by the bomb to burn.

“The hasty, reckless and irresponsible decision by the Police Commissioner and the Fire Commissioner to use the fire as a tactical weapon was unconscionable,” the panel said.

The day after the fire, Mr. Richmond defended his decision not to move firefighters close to the burning homes before the fire gained headway, saying he feared they would be shot.

“When the fire started to move, there were shots fired and the firefighters backed down from defensive positions,” he said. “Firefighters are not supposed to be police officers. If it’s a decision between my people and my property, I tell you I’m going to protect my people.”

In a 2010 interview with the Daily News, he said he was haunted by the deaths of the children in the fire.

“The adults made an obvious decision that day; the children did not,” Mr Richmond said. “No question it was a tragic event, and it didn’t turn out the way anybody wanted it to turn out.”

Looking back, he said, many mistakes were made that day.

Read More > > > Former Fire Commissioner remembers noncommunication

“It was certainly not a textbook case,” he said. “I’ve always been one to share my successes and failures. The Fire Department’s goal was never to go out and come away with the tragedy that we did.”

After stepping down as fire commissioner in 1988, he worked as a fire consultant.

He also wrote a book, What I’ve Learned, Thoughts From a Fire Chief, offering his views on leadership, management, training and operations gleaned from his years in the Fire Department.

Mr. Richmond is survived by his wife of 53 years, E.J.; and a daughter, Kelly O’Brien.

A viewing for relatives, friends, and members of the Philadelphia Fire Department Firefighters and Paramedics Union, Local 22, is scheduled for 6:30-9 p.m. Friday and 9:30-10:45 a.m. at St. Ephrem Church, 5400 Hulmeville Rd. Bensalem, Pa, The funeral mass will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.